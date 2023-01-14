Rare birds stolen

EIGHTEEN endangered White-Faced Whistling Ducks were stolen from the Wildfowl Trust in Pointe-a-Pierre on Tuesday evening during a speculated “raid” of its premises.
Trust president Molly Gaskin is now pleading for the animals’ safe return.
Gaskin yesterday told the Express that the birds were discovered missing by the Trust’s aviculture staff on Wednesday, during a routine feeding.
The Trust, she said, believes the robbery occurred after 4.30.p.m. on Tuesday evening with security camera evidence revealing, “...three strange young men in the vicinity of the Trust with cutlasses in hand”.
According to Gaskin, the birds, which were once native to Trinidad, became extinct in the wild in the 1950s.
The Trust, she said, had brought back the species from abroad and has successfully bred them since.
She added there were plans for eventual release of the birds into the country’s natural habitats.
These particular birds were considered “very attractive,’ to collectors and required special knowledge for care.
“It is likely that a collector paid some people to fill an order which led to the raid at the Trust…These ducks require persons with special knowledge of the ecosystem, demands feed requirements and habits. They are very beautiful but rare and docile,” she said.
Gaskin said that the Trust had suffered from robberies before, the biggest of which transpired in June 2021.
In 2021, the Trust had reported that a number of birds, including mature Blue and Gold Macaws, Fulvous Whistling ducklings, White-Faced Whistling ducks, Wild Muscovy ducklings, white Peahen as well as an incubator containing eggs were stolen from its premises.
“Robberies at the Trust seem to happen almost every year,” Gaskin lamented. She said the Trust was devastated by the event and called for the birds’ return.
“Whoever has them, we ask for their safe return to the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust as we are devastated by this horrendous robbery to fulfil a likely collector’s order,” she said.