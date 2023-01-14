Rare birds stolen

White-Faced Whistling Ducks

ENDANGERED: White-Faced Whistling Ducks.

EIGHTEEN endangered White-Faced Whistling Ducks were stolen from the Wildfowl Trust in Pointe-a-Pierre on Tuesday evening during a speculated “raid” of its premises.

Trust president Molly Gaskin is now pleading for the animals’ safe return.

Gaskin yesterday told the Express that the birds were discovered missing by the Trust’s aviculture staff on Wednesday, during a routine feeding.

The Trust, she said, believes the robbery occurred after 4.30.p.m. on Tuesday evening with security camera evidence revealing, “...three strange young men in the vicinity of the Trust with cutlasses in hand”.

According to Gaskin, the birds, which were once native to Trinidad, became extinct in the wild in the 1950s.

The Trust, she said, had brought back the species from abroad and has successfully bred them since.

She added there were plans for eventual release of the birds into the country’s natural habitats.

These particular birds were considered “very attractive,’ to collectors and required special knowledge for care.

“It is likely that a collector paid some people to fill an order which led to the raid at the Trust…These ducks require persons with special knowledge of the ecosystem, demands feed requirements and habits. They are very beautiful but rare and docile,” she said.

Gaskin said that the Trust had suffered from robberies before, the biggest of which transpired in June 2021.

In 2021, the Trust had reported that a number of birds, including mature Blue and Gold Macaws, Fulvous Whistling ducklings, White-Faced Whistling ducks, Wild Muscovy ducklings, white Peahen as well as an incubator containing eggs were stolen from its premises.

“Robberies at the Trust seem to happen almost every year,” Gaskin lamented. She said the Trust was devastated by the event and called for the birds’ return.

“Whoever has them, we ask for their safe return to the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust as we are devastated by this horrendous robbery to fulfil a likely collector’s order,” she said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cop bitten by pitbull during raid

POLICE Constable Smith, who is best known for his appearances on the Beyond the Tape programme on TV6, had to seek medical treatment on Thursday afternoon after he was bitten by a pitbull.

The officer was part of a police operation that saw officers execute a search warrant at a home along Cherry Drive off Farm Road in St Joseph at about 4.10 p.m. on Thursday

Kidnapped man found murdered

Kidnapped man found murdered

A 34-YEAR-OLD man who was kidnapped by armed men wearing clothing marked “police” has been found dead in Petit Valley.

Police said the body of 34-year-old Teddy Sylvester, who was kidnapped on Monday in Maraval, was found at about 9 a.m. yesterday off Cadet Road in Petit Valley. The Express was told that residents of the area detected a stench and, upon investigating, they observed the body of a man in a bushy area some ten feet from the roadway.

Media houses denied entry: MATT cries foul

Media houses denied entry: MATT cries foul

THE Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) is calling on the Office of the Prime Minister to clarify its criteria for journalists to be allowed entry to cover news conferences at the Diplomatic Centre.

This comes following claims from several media workers that they were denied access to cover the PM’s media conference on Covid-19 matters on Thursday and other conferences hosted by the PM in the past.

Rare birds stolen

Rare birds stolen

EIGHTEEN endangered White-Faced Whistling Ducks were stolen from the Wildfowl Trust in Pointe-a-Pierre on Tuesday evening during a speculated “raid” of its premises.

Trust president Molly Gaskin is now pleading for the animals’ safe return.

Gaskin yesterday told the Express that the birds were discovered missing by the Trust’s aviculture staff on Wednesday, during a routine feeding.

EVERYONE TO BLAME

EVERYONE TO BLAME

Commission of enquiry (CoE) lead counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, said yesterday it was unacceptable that the families of the LMCS divers who were trapped in a pipeline last February were made to stay in the car park at Paria Fuel Trading Company’s Pointe-a-Pierre compound, waiting on information on their loved ones.

Recommended for you