Ravi B responds over same-sex clip

Chutney soca singer Ravi B has responded to social media criticisms over his leaked dubplate associated with a same-sex marriage.

The singer, whose real name is Ravi Bissambhar, posted on his social media accounts that while citizens may not have to agree on the views of other persons, they should still be respectful to one another.

“I am an entertainer. I have performed from weddings to international music festivals, from memorials to Carnival stages, from christenings to corporate events. I’ve done this for all my life, in every corner of the globe, for fans and people from all facets of life. It means that for most of the things I do with my talent, it is done for entertainment purposes. Just as with all professionals in their field of work, we do our jobs without favour.

“There is a matter around the unauthorised use of a special voiceover on one of my songs (what we call in the industry a dubplate) which was done for private use last year October and is being addressed with that client. As a society, we can accept that we don’t have to agree on the views of others on certain things. We should, however, be respectful to each other regardless of those opposing views,” the singer said.

On Thursday, clips of a same-sex marriage with the dubplate were leaked to social media sites. The clips came under heavy criticism from reserved sectors in the country who are against same-sex unions in the country.

Yesterday, members of Pride Trinidad and Tobago met outside the Parliament building in Port of Spain to call on the Government to amend the Equal Opportunity Act (EOA) to include the rights of the members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community.

And with the local government election coming up, the community has warned that parliamentarians may face a situation where members of the community, and their allies, utilise their voting power to make their voices heard.

The EOA came into effect in 2000 and was amended the following year. However, the group contends that it was “deliberately written” to exclude “sexual orientation”.

“Even before its passage, and for the last two decades, it remains the single most representative symbol of the deliberate exclusion of thousands of (queer) citizens from protections offered by the law. Unlike other anti-queer laws, it is not a remnant of colonialism, but indeed a contemporary example of successive governments kowtowing to divisive, hateful, prejudiced, and homophobic lobbying groups – some of which preach ‘God only hates queers!’, even where some MPs (Members of Parliament) and senators have converted a Cabinet into a glass closet. After over 15 years of advocacy, MPs are still unaware of the EOA’s exclusion of queer persons,” the group had previously said.

