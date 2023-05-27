Ravi goes after Erla

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan has initiated legal proceedings against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Attorney General Reginald Armour over the one- year extension of Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s tenure.
A pre-action protocol letter dated May 23, 2023 was issued from Freedom Law Chambers on behalf of activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.
The letter stated that if the extension to Harewood-Christopher’s years of service is unconstitutional and illegal, the ramifications are quite serious and there would have been a most serious breach of the Constitution and the rule of law.
The letter called for a “prompt response” on or before 4 p.m. on May 31, 2023, failing which legal action will commence in the High Court.
The letter noted that Harewood-Christopher was appointed as this country’s first female CoP on February 2. 2023 and she reached the mandatory age of retirement–60—on May 15, 2023 following which the Government decided to extend her tenure by one year in accordance with section 75 of the Police Service Act, Chapter 15:01.
The letter stated that Balgobin Maharaj intends to challenge the legality of the extension order given the constitutional safeguards in place for the appointment of a CoP.
Balgobin Maharaj is concerned that the appointment is invalid and makes her “beholden to the Government” and this view has been shared by many other as reported in the traditional print media, the letter added.
The grounds
The letter outlined several grounds as to why the extension of the top cop’s tenure is “illegal, unconstitutional and invalid” as follows:
Ground 1 – Section 123 of the Constitution vests the Police Service Commission (PolSC) with sole and exclusive jurisdiction to appoint persons to hold or act in the office of Police Commissioner and sets out the procedure for the appointment.
The letter stated that Section 75 of the PolSC must be read subject to section 123 of the Constitution which is the Supreme Law of the land and if there is any inconsistency or conflict, it must yield to the superiority and supremacy of the Constitution.
The letter stated that the extension order could not operate in law to extend the appointment of Harewood-Christopher beyond her retirement and if the Government wished to appoint her to act as Commissioner after her attaining the retirement age and consequent upon an extension, it could only have done so in accordance with the procedure prescribed in section 123 which requires the prior approval of Parliament.
This was in fact not done and hence the acting appointment of Harewood-Christopher is illegal and unconstitutional.
Ground 2 — It is illegal for the Government to appoint Harewood-Christopher to act for a period of one year (in the first instance) after her retirement under the guise of a simple extension of her years of service in the national interest under section 75 of the Police Service Act.
Ramlogan stated this amounts to an unconstitutional trespass on the sole and exclusive jurisdiction of the PolSC to make acting appointments in the office of Commissioner and it was illegal for the Executive to usurp the role an function of the PolSC and bypass the Parliament as required by section 123.
Ground 3 — The pre-action letter stated that not admitting that the section 75 does indeed confer the power on the President (on the advice of the Cabinet) to “extend the years of service” of the Commissioner, it would be inconsistent with section 123 for this power to be interpreted and utilised in the manner in which the Government has done in this case.
Ground 4 — The Executive cannot arrogate onto itself the power to appoint Harewood-Christopher to act after she attains the age of retirement without reference to the PolSC and Parliament as this would subvert the carefully calibrated procedure prescribed by section 123 which was designed to remove the power to appoint a COP from the Executive.
Ground 5 — Harewood-Christopher’s appointment is illegal and unconstitutional because it subjugates and leaves the Commissioner at the mercy of the Government.
Ground 6 — Harewood-Christopher’s appointment beyond the age of retirement is clearly not in the public interest and her stint as Commissioner has been an abysmal failure.
The letter stated that the murder rate has skyrocketed while innocent citizens continue to be robbed and murdered with impunity and the detection rate remains critically low.
Ground 7 — It is well established that the police service is meant to be an independent entity that is insulated from political interference and it is therefore important that the independence of the office of Commissioner Police not be undermined or compromised by placing it in a position where it is or is seen to be subject to direct or indirect political interference.