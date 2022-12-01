Ravi loses

JUSTICE Jacqueline Wilson has refused the application by social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj for injunctive relief over the postponement of this year’s local government elections.
The judge dismissed the application yesterday afternoon, one day after she heard arguments from attorneys representing both him and the State.
She said following the submissions, she was of the view that if the court were to grant the injunction, it would have the effect of essentially creating more harm than good.
In a media release yesterday, Balgobin Maharaj said the ruling was disappointing and that an appeal is being filed.
Balgobin Maharaj was seeking to have the judge declare that from December 4, the offices of all councillors and aldermen would be vacant.
The legal challenge arose after Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi announced at a news conference in early November that the life of regional corporations was being extended for another year—in effect, postponing the elections until December 2023.
This was so based on recent amendments that were made to the Municipal Corporation Act that allowed the election to take place every four years, as opposed to three.
But Balgobin Maharaj contended that the move to extend the terms of office of the present councillors and aldermen was unconstitutional and unlawful.
It was unconstitutional in the sense that it infringed his is right to vote in the election when it was legally due.
His attorneys, led by Anand Ramlogan, SC, argued that the last election was held in December 2019, and the law allowed for those elected to occupy office for a three-year period only, and no more than three months thereafter.
In her ruling, however, Justice Wilson said if the injunction was granted, it would have a direct negative impact on the functions of the councillors.
More than that, it was pointed out that the Government had until March next year to hold the elections if the court were to eventually rule in favour of Balgobin Maharaj in his substantive claim.
Oral submissions in that claim will take place on January 9 and 10, and the judge is expected to deliver her final ruling sometime later that month.
Irreparable damage
On Tuesday, senior counsel Douglas Mendes urged the judge to not grant the injunction, as it would have the effect of causing “irreparable damage”.
Mendes made reference to the recent heavy rainfall that has resulted in major flooding in various parts of the country.
He said if the court were to grant the application, in effect it would be preventing the councillors from carrying out their national service to the public as they have been elected to do.
The attorney said what Balgobin Maharaj was asking the court to do was not just declare the positions vacant, but to “shut down local government altogether”.
In addition, Mendes pointed out that Balgobin-Maharaj’s substantive claim was still before the court, with the ruling in that claim set to take place in January.
“At this stage you ought not be in a position to say you are certain that the term of office has not been extended, and if the councillors were to continue in office that they will be doing so unlawfully,” he told the judge.
The issue before the court was a simple one—that is, whether the extension from three years to four applied to the present councillors and aldermen, or only those to be elected in the future, he said.
“A ruling is going to be delivered in January (in the substantive claim), so what is the hurry?” he asked, while pointing out that if Balgobin Maharaj was correct, the State still had until March to call the elections.
“We say at this stage, having regard to the clear words in the act, that their case is weak and the four-year-term is already in force. If the injunction is granted, irreparable harm will be occasioned,” he had stated.
Appearing alongside Mendes for the State are attorneys Rishi Dass, Anala Mohan and Leah Abdullah; while Jayanti Lutchmedial, Renuka Rambhajan, Robert Abdool-Mitchell, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran appeared with Ramlogan for Balgobin Maharaj.