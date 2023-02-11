Ravi’s appeal dismissed

THE Appeal Court has dismissed a challenge by political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj over the postponement of local government elections until the end of this year.
In a unanimous decision delivered yesterday afternoon, Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, James Aboud and Gillian Lucky dismissed the appeal, reaffirming the ruling of High Court Justice Jacqueline Wilson.
Balgobin Maharaj was arguing that the last local government election took place in December 2019, and that those elected were to occupy office for just three years.
In early November 2022, however, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi announced at a news conference that the life of regional corporations was being extended by one year.
This meant councillors and aldermen who were elected to serve until December 2022 were allowed to remain in office until at least December 2023.
The extension of their terms was based on recent amendments that were made to the Municipal Corporation Act that allowed the election to take place every four years as opposed to three.
But Balgobin Maharaj contended that the move to extend the terms of office of the present councillors and aldermen was unconstitutional and unlawful.
It was unconstitutional in the sense that it infringed his right to vote in the election when it was legally due.
In her ruling, however, Justice Wilson said if the injunction was granted, it would have a direct negative impact on the functions of the councillors.
More than that, it was pointed out that the Government had until March this year to hold the elections if the court were to eventually rule in favour of Balgobin Maharaj in his substantive claim.
Mendes had argued at the High Court that if the interim relief had been granted, it would have had the effect of causing “irreparable damage”.
Mendes had also made reference the heavy rainfall that has resulted in major flooding in various parts of the country in the latter part of last year. He said if the court were to grant the application, in effect it would be preventing the councillors from carrying out their national service to the public as they have been elected to do.
The attorney said what Balgobin Maharaj was asking the court to do was not just declare the positions vacant, but to “shut down local government altogether”.
With the appeal being dismissed, senior counsel Anand Ramlogan indicated the position that his client intended to have the matter appealed to the London-based Privy Council.
In the ruling, Justice Aboud stated local government elections were unlike general elections and, therefore, there was nothing in law that mandated government to hold local government elections within a three-month time-frame after the terms of the previously elected councillors had expired.
He made reference to Section 5 of the recently amended Municipal Corporations Act, that allowed for the postponement of the election.
“The fact is the will of Parliament is supreme and the members of Parliament in particular did not insist on any prohibition of a selected proclamation, of any one or more sections of the 2022 amended act. It is not our place to do that. We must respect the place of the parliamentarians,” said the judge. The amendment to the act allowed for the election to be held every four years, as opposed to every three.
Appearing alongside Mendes for the State are attorneys Rishi Dass, Anala Mohan and Leah Abdullah; while Jayanti Lutchmedial, Renuka Rambhajan, Robert Abdool-Mitchell, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran appeared with Ramlogan for Balgobin Maharaj.
Appeal Court ‘validated’
Government’s position
In a statement later yesterday, the Office of the Attorney General noted the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of the appeal of Balgobin Maharaj against the Cabinet.
It recalled that Balgobin Maharaj “claimed that the term of office of sitting councillors and aldermen in the various municipal corporations had not been validly extended to 2nd December, 2023 by the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022.
“In dismissing Mr Balgobin Maharaj’s appeal, the Court of Appeal has validated the position of the Government on this issue, that is, that local government elections are not due to be held by 3rd March, 2023.”
Attorney General Reginald Armour thanked the Government’s legal team, led by Mendes, the statement added.