Razor on hold

THE Commissioner of Prisons has been restrained by an order of the High Court from taking any action to enforce a “clean-shaven” policy for employees in the service.
Justice Margaret Mohammed granted the injunction last Friday pending the hearing and determination of the constitutional claim.
This policy is not limited to the Prison Service, but will also apply to all arms of the protective services, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Coast Guard, the Defence Force and Fire Service.
The court was notified by attorneys that expert evidence will be filed on behalf of the claimant—prison officer Lorenzo Marajh—from Dr Jeffery Edwards, who is the president of the Caribbean Dermatology Association, and Dr Naiomi Dolly, who practises in both the United States and Trinidad and has extensive experience in dealing with this issue in both jurisdictions.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, leads the legal team representing the Prison Officers Association and Marajh, who filed for judicial review after he was denied an exemption from shaving his beard due to a medical condition.
According to Court documents, Marajh joined the Prison Service in 2009 and a year later he began experiencing severe razor bumps and ingrown hair, including facial scarring whenever he shaved his face.
The Prison Medical Officer (PMO) advised him to not to clean shave for two months and after this exemption period he was told he would be liable to disciplinary action if he did not comply with the clean-shaven face policy. He had no choice but to recommence shaving despite medical concerns.
On July 17, 2013, Marajh was diagnosed with “pseudo folliculitis barbae” (an inflammatory disorder) by the dermatologist who recommended keeping a low beard and not to clean-shave in order to help prevent and ease any flare-ups. He was also advised this is a lifelong condition and is incurable, therefore a permanent exemption should be sought.
He was granted exemptions over the years with the last one being six months effective February 15, 2023.
‘Dangerous predicament’
However, by letter dated May 14, 2023 from the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Prison Administration, Marajh was informed that the Commissioner of Prisons had denied his exemptions, both for shaving and for wearing of soft shoes.
The letter cited “large gaps” in providing exemption letters and failure to provide a report on whether his condition was alleviated.
His attorneys stated that he was placed in a “dangerous predicament” where he could face disciplinary action and even termination if he did not report to duty clean-shaven.
It was posited that Marajh’s condition is such that his face becomes visibly scarred, with breakouts, with serious flare-ups and breakout of eczema, which is a very unpleasant sight.
The attorneys stated that this condition was not unique to him but that is one that affects all officers of African and mixed-racial origin in the Prison Service and must be addressed as a matter of urgency.
It was noted that Marajh had reported for duty without a clean-shaven face with his one-inch well-groomed beard for the past ten years without objection or complaint.
The court documents stated that when he received the letter denying his exemption request he recalled the recent cases of Javed Boodram and Sherwin Ramnarine against the Commissioner of Prisons for the very same beard issue.
Attorneys noted this is not the first time the Commissioner of Prisons has adopted such a strict and inflexible position towards prison officers as Boodram and Ramnarine were forced to seek the court’s intervention and they were subsequently allowed to resume duty with their beards intact pending the outcome of their matters.
Marajh was transferred to work as a Clinic Escort Officer after threats were made to his life by criminal elements associated with prisoners.
“His name appeared on a ‘hit list’ that was found inside the prisons. This sent shockwaves throughout the Prison Service,” stated court documents.
The claim stated that Marajh did not go home for weeks as he was forced to hide out.
It added that when he did go home, he was attacked as his home was invaded and bandits attempted to steal his vehicle.
A threat assessment was conducted by the prison administration after which Marajh was transferred.
Attorneys stated that Marajh feels disheartened, frustrated and depressed that he has put the lives of his family and himself in grave danger as a result of his job but the prison administration has denied him these exemptions.
They argued that Marajh’s beard is his only defence and, without it, he fears that he will revert to the days when people poked fun at him and referred to him as “scar-face”, “razor-face” and “grater-face” because of the blotches.
It was further stated that Marajh has no control whatsoever over his skin condition and when he shaves, he gets a severe case of razor bumps. They become ripe and puss forms and his face looks horrible.
‘Racial discrimination’
Attorneys stated that it is well-established that pseudo folliculitis barbae is an inflammatory disorder and occurs more frequently in those with tight and curly hair texture, especially in men of African descent.
“This is another practical reason why restricting the growing of the beard is oppressive, especially to those of African and mixed-race descent. This amounts to indirect discrimination against officers of African and mixed-racial origin as they are required to seek medical exemptions on account of a physical and biological attribute that is beyond their control,” stated the claim.
Attorneys stated this issue has affected prison officers of African and mixed-racial origin for quite some time in the Prison Service and many have had to undergo the humiliation of having to maintain a clean-shaven face despite the damage it would and did in fact cause to their face.
“It is therefore discriminatory, unjust and oppressive for the prison administration to seek to implement and enforce an administrative policy which discriminates against such persons. Furthermore, there is no rational justification or intelligible reason why the above requirement still exists given the multi-ethnic and inclusive society of the TTPS and respect for all ethnicities and religions in the twenty-first century,” the attorneys stated.
The First Case Management Conference is scheduled for September 15, 2023 at 1.45 p.m. via a virtual hearing.
Anand Ramlogan, SC, leads the legal team for the Prison Officers Association which included Jayanti Lutchmedial, Kent Samlal and Vishal Siewsaran instructed by Natasha Bisram.
For the defendant—the Prison Service and Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago—State counsel Stefan Jaikaran appeared, instructed by Michelle Benjamin.
The court granted the following injunctions:
- A general injunction was granted restraining the Commissioner of Prisons from enforcing the clean-shaven face policy against any prison officer with a recommendation for a medical exemption from the Prison’s Medical Officer or a qualified dermatologist pending the hearing and determination of this claim
-An injunction staying the decision of the Commissioner of Prisons contained in the letter dated May 14, 2023 refusing to approve claimant’s application for exemptions from the clean-shaven face policy and the requirement to wear the prison hard boots on medical grounds pending the hearing and determination of this matter;
-An interim injunction was granted restraining the Commissioner of Prisons from taking any steps to compel the claimant to comply with the requirement to have a clean-shaven face and wear regulation prison hard boots pending the hearing and determination of this matter;
- Permission was granted to the parties to file applications to file expert evidence from experts in the field of dermatology.