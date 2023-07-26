‘Read the THA Act again’

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “does not know what he’s talking about” by suggesting Augustine overstepped the boundaries of the THA Act at last week’s special sitting of the Assembly Legislature.
Advising Rowley to re-read the THA Act, Farley said on Monday night: “I will advise the Minority Leader to give him a copy of the Standing Orders of the THA and he will see that it is proper and in order.
“So he needs to read the act again. If he reads the act, he will see in Section 70 of the act the privileges listed out for members of the THA, and not just members, but anyone who participates even in a committee of the THA,” Augustine said.
“And if he reads Standing Orders 9 for the THA, he will see the powers of the presiding officer that gives her authority in areas where the Standing Orders is silent, to make a decision and that decision stands as per her decision.
“So the Prime Minister, I will say, does not know what he’s talking about in that regard,” the Chief Secretary added during an interview on Tobago Channel 5.
Delivering an urgent statement at a special THA sitting last Wednesday Augustine played recordings, which he admitted had been secretly taped, of whistleblower Akil Abdullah claiming he had been bribed to help bring Augustine down and embarrass his administration.
Abdullah named Rowley, Gilbert Peterson SC, PNM Tobago leader Ancil Dennis and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher in the alleged plot against Augustine. They have all denied it.
Augustine linked Abdullah to the ongoing police probe into a leaked audio recording in which he (Augustine) was heard discussing a strategy to use THA funds to pay workers to spread political propaganda.
Augustine’s official residence, as well as the home of deputy Chief Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and former chief administrator Ethelyn John, were searched by police last week.
Police also served acting Chief Administrator Denese Toby-Quashie with an order to produce a host of documents on THA workers.
Augustine accused Rowley of giving Harewood-Christopher instructions in the matter.
Rowley announced at a news conference last Thursday that he had instructed Attorney General Reginald Armour to determine whether Augustine acted outside of the Constitution at Wednesday’s sitting.
He said parliamentary privilege did not apply to the THA.
House was rightful place
Responding to Rowley’s comments, Augustine said on Monday: “I could say without fear of contradiction that the Prime Minister does not know what he’s talking about.”
Augustine said in the same way Rowley revealed “Emailgate” in the safe space of the Parliament, he presented information from the whistleblower at last week’s special THA sitting.
He insisted the THA Legislature shared similar privileges to the Parliament in Trinidad, and the Assembly chamber was the “rightful place” to take the information.
During his 75-minute-long interview, Augustine steered clear of calling the whistleblower’s name and repeating the allegations he made in the House last week.
Augustine said when the whistleblower came to him on July 7 and 12, he initially disregarded the information. However, two “intersections” led him to believe there was some validity to it.
“Number one, I had not heard of a name called (Inspector) Weaver-Ali until this gentleman brought it to my attention on July 7. And I had to google the name to see if it was a real name or a made-up name, and I saw a picture on Google.
“I said okay, what about this inspector? But I disregarded it because prior to that time, all I was hearing was about a DCP Simon.
“In fact, the Minister of National Security said DCP Simon was reporting to him on this matter, which in itself is an illegality,” Augustine said.
“And then the whistleblower indicated to me that you are thinking that this might come from some government meeting, that it has nothing to do with any meeting of your government.
“This was a political party meeting. This is a meeting of the NEC, which stands for National Executive Committee of the PDP, so I dismissed it,” he said.
“However, when I saw the warrants start surfacing and I saw the production order, I saw two intersections.
“One is that this Weaver-Ali person was, in fact, the person leading the investigation (into leaked audio clip). I did not know that before.
“And the two, that they were purporting that this thing was coming from the National Executive Committee of the PDP and not the Executive Council of the Tobago island government.
“And at the point of those two intersections, I went to the House,” Augustine said.
He said at the end of his statement in the House last week, he asked several questions, including whether the whistleblower was one of the complainants in the audio recording investigation.
“The Prime Minister in his last ranting confirmed that this gentleman is, in fact, the State witness. I did not know that before.
“I would love to know how the Prime Minister knew that this gentleman was the State witness; and that, for me, gives further credence to the allegation that he might very well be party to, not just discussions, but directives to the police in terms of how they ought to operate on this matter,” Augustine said.
Asked about his next move, Augustine said he had already given his lawyers instructions in the matter, and they will be given additional instructions this week.
He reiterated his call for a full independent probe into the allegations made by the whistleblower.
He said the probers should exclude Inspector Weaver-Ali, Harewood-Christopher and others fingered in the matter.
“It cannot be that the police is saying to Trinidad and Tobago that this gentleman, who is a witness, could come and tell them something about Farley and they will believe it enough, without any proper investigation, to action it.
“But if he comes and says something about Dr Rowley and Dr Rowley’s colleagues it is not good enough to action an investigation,” Augustine said.
He called for Weaver-Ali to be immediately removed from managing the “fake case” against him.