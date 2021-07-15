READY FOR TAKE-OFF

Dionne Ligoure



There has been an “encouraging” response from travellers as the country’s borders are set to reopen tomorrow.

This is according to head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) Dionne Ligoure,

Ligoure told the Express yesterday that the airline’s flights to both regional and international destinations for the next few days are very well booked, bringing some life back into the airline industry after more than a year of closure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our flights for the next few days, the loads are quite healthy,” Ligoure said.

“The loads are healthy for the next week or so, those loads are very encouraging. People have been booking flights. And in terms of the operations, which is a critical part of it, things are well and we look forward to welcoming our customers back to the sky.”

Ligoure said Miami, Florida, USA, has been the most popular destination for those who have already booked flights, with New York being the second most popular destination of choice.

She expressed optimism at the restart of the travel industry.

However, Ligoure said it will be some time before the industry can fully recover. “There is not an expectation that travel will bounce back to pre-Covid levels until about 2022 or 2023,” she said.

“Caribbean Airlines is guided very closely by the trends, we continue to monitor our network, we continue to monitor the loads, and we are doing the best that we can to stimulate travel and travel demands,” she added.

Authentic Caribbean-ness

Ligoure said travellers can be assured that their safety is a priority and all Covid-19 protocols have been implemented.

“CAL has done all possible since the start of the pandemic. We have put several systems in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers.

“I can provide the assurances that when persons travel, they will experience that authentic Caribbean-ness that they have come to enjoy and we have the relevant protocols in place. Everything is in place to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience,” she said.

All commercial airlines have been invited to resume their schedules to and from Trinidad and Tobago, and travel agencies have already begun advertising various travel packages ahead of the reopening.

Ligoure, however, encouraged travellers to visit the airline’s website prior to travelling to familiarise themselves with the entry protocols and other requirements.

Travellers to this country are required to obtain a “TTravel Pass” prior to arrival.

Additionally, all travellers, including children, must complete or have completed an individual application online to obtain a TTravel Pass for presentation to the relevant airline and the Border Control authorities in Trinidad and Tobago.

Travellers must complete the entire application process and receive their TTravel Pass before the check-in time for the relevant flight.

Travellers will not be allowed to board a flight without a TTravel Pass and proof of a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.

CAL hit hard by pandemic

The restart of the travel industry comes at a critical time for Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL), as the airline has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month CAL announced that it had suffered a US$25.7 million loss (TT$172.7 million) for the first quarter of 2021, and a 75 per cent decline in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2020. The airline reported an operating loss of TT$738 million in 2020, compared to operating profits for 2018 and 2019.

CAL chairman Ronnie Mohammed has described 2020 as the worst year on record for the global travel industry, with plummeting passenger numbers and flights reduced to less than ten per cent of normal operations.

The airline was kept afloat during the pandemic by a Government guaranteed loan and a cash infusion totalling $100 million. Last month, CAL said it would be shedding 25 per cent of its staff as part of its pandemic restructuring.

The airline said then that it would have to adjust its operations to cater for a reduced scale of demand, as it did not expect passenger demand to recover enough to support the company’s existing structure.

CAL said it would undertake major cost reductions in all areas of the airline’s operations, specifically its human resource complement, its fleet and other assets, and its route network.

