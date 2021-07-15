READY FOR TAKE-OFF

There has been an “encouraging” response from travellers as the country’s borders are set to reopen tomorrow.

This is according to head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) Dionne Ligoure,

Ligoure told the Express yesterday that the airline’s flights to both regional and international destinations for the next few days are very well booked, bringing some life back into the airline industry after more than a year of closure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.