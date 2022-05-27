READY TO RUMBLE

Hundreds of fire officers and prison officers descended upon Alexandra Street in St Clair yesterday to witness their representative associations deliver a letter to the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) rejecting the State’s counter-proposal of two per cent over an eight-year negotiation period.
On May 19, CPO Dr Daryl Dindial, in his counter-proposal to trade unions, offered no increase for the period 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, no further increase for the period 2019-2020, and one per cent for the 2021 negotiating period. That amounts to a two per cent increase over eight years.
The offer was made to hourly, daily and weekly rated workers of the central government, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and municipal corporation employees.
Today, the unions/associations, along with their membership are planning to protest the wage offer starting at 9 a.m. from Memorial Park and ending at the Ministry of Finance building, located in the Twin Towers, Independence Square, Port of Spain.
Head of the Fire Services Association (FSA) Leo Ramkissoon and head of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) Ceron Richards, who spoke with the media yesterday outside of the CPO’s office, said their members wanted the letter delivered before today’s planned protest by other unions throughout the country.
“While we stand in solidarity with Natuc (National Trade Union Centre of T&T) and all other unions who will be standing up for their rights tomorrow (today), we have our own members to treat with. They made their position very clear, and they wanted to come see us deliver our letter officially rejecting the counter-proposal given by Mr Dindial as it is not acceptable. They wanted to be here and support us.
“So consider it a taste of tomorrow’s (today) events. Because this here is just two unions, two organisations, and you can see how many people have come out and supported us. But I just want to give the official declaration that we will be returning tomorrow to stand with Natuc and the other unions in solidarity because we view this counter-proposal as an attack on the Public Service.
“It’s a declaration that the State has zero regard for the men and women of this country. That counter-proposal, what was perpetrated on us, is not an offer, it’s an assault, and we will not stand by it. That two per cent offer is completely unacceptable,” Ramkissoon said.
Demotivating offer
Expressing similar sentiments, POA president Richards said: “For a long time, Mr (Colm) Imbert (Minister of Finance) has shown his disrespect for the citizens of this country. He is quoted as saying he has raised the gas prices three times without rioting. And, now, in a year where he has once again raised gas prices, and the cost of living is one of the highest it has ever been, he wants to only give public servants two per cent?
“That is an insult to the hard-working citizens of this country, and we cannot allow the minister to take our services for granted, because he will. What he is doing with this so-called offer is undermining the security of T&T.”
Richards pointed out that during the last two years, National Security personnel, from the police, to prison officers, to soldiers, to fire officers, have been applauded for their diligence and performances during the pandemic.
“Prison officers especially, we have been repeatedly threatened and killed over the last few years. Just Tuesday, we had a prison officer and his fiancee attacked, and the woman was shot. So our lives continue to be put on the line for the sake of our duty, yet despite all these challenges, we come to work every day to ensure the interest of the State is guarded and protected, and that we fulfil our mandate as best as we can. But it is apparent that Mr Imbert cares nothing for that.
“This offer is demotivating to everyone, and especially those who are here protecting society. The price of our labour is meaningful and they need to consider the risks we take, and this must be reflected in any offer presented to us,” Richards said.