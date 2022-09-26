How was your standard of living impacted in the 2022 fiscal year from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022?
—Photos: Jermaine Cruickshank
1. Vonrick Bleasdell, 58,
self-employed, Morvant:
“I worked as a mason and carpenter. But I started selling electronic gadgets and cellphone cases. I even sold masks during the heavy Covid-19. I made good money, like about $2,000 per week. On a good day, I made about $1,700. Now I am selling a few masks at $15 each. It’s not that hard. I am a survivor. I know there are people who could not eat and drink. I paid my bills. We have to try and cope. It was not the best situation for anybody. But we can make it if we try.”
2. Salina Husain, 29, housewife,
St Ann’s:
“I have four girls and a young son. It’s tough. It’s ridiculous. The food prices at the groceries and supermarkets are so high. It seems as though everything went up. My grocery bill moved from about $1,500 to $2,000. I still had to provide three meals a day. My small son loves to eat all day. They have to do something about food prices. My girls’ father died. He left some money. My son’s father is working. That’s how we are making out. But they have to think about people with large families. Do something urgently about high food prices. People have to buy food and pay bills.”
3. Stephen Roxborough, 68,
self-employed,
Diego Martin:
“Terrible. No money. No jobs. How do they expect people to make a dollar? The police will come and lock you up. When it’s election time, they come and beg you to vote for them. They are saying crime went up but if people can’t sell on the streets, what do you think they will do? They have to find some means to live. I am making a hustle selling umbrellas at $35 and up.”
For Independence, they were saying the late Dr Eric Williams said to get an education. But everybody has subjects yet they can’t get jobs. They have to do anything and everything to live. If you look next to me, the man is selling plum, pineapple and mango chow. The police will come and lock him up. They will probably eat the chow. That is just a slice of life on the streets.”
4. John Elvis, 39, perfume
salesman, Westmoorings:
“I am normal. Women will buy fragrances. They have to smell sweet. They like to smell good. I thank God for the little money he’s sending. I did not put any money out here but sales dropped. I sell items from about $60 and up. People had to buy school books and uniforms for their children. I started selling sheet sets at $200 to $250. Nowadays, there are good and bad days. It might pick up. We have to wait and see. I have all these floral scents like Dhalia and Japanese Blossom. My car trunk is always open.”
5. Garvin Timothy, 56, artisan,
Belmont:
“It was real pressure. We want to sell sandals. It’s about $200 and up but it’s a ‘cat and mouse’ game with the police. If they lock you up, it’s about $1,125 to get back your items. The police are causing more problems. People have to find a way to support themselves. Some days sales are better than other days. Some weekends, you come out and you don’t sell a pair of sandals. I am trying with some T-shirts. The Government should do something to help people. Do they want everybody to head to Social Development Ministry for a grant or a food card? People want to work, but they also need help and support from the Government. Not everybody wants to beg for a living. Not everybody wants handouts.”
6. Chrispin Cummings, 57,
taxi driver, Point Fortin:
“I had two floods. I did not get any compensation. I think about $10,000 could help me out. I am so fed up of getting flooded out from the Guapo River. In my area, once they don’t clean the river, I would get flooded out. The money from Social Development can’t help offset all my expenses. You were burning the same gas.
You were taking three passengers at $17 per person to and from San Fernando. You were making $102 on a trip. You were burning about $50 to $60 gas on a trip.
If you came out in the morning, and you made about three trips, you were going home with about $130 to $140. I was paying the owner for my van, on a work-to-own basis. It went from $6,400 to $2,000 a month. Fortunately, I am living downstairs my mother’s house. So I don’t pay rent. I am eating food that my 92-year-old mother cooked. I have three children and one is attending Vessigny Secondary School. I spent about $1,500 to get her ready for school. Her mother helped her too. I give my daughter about $300 for passage.”
7.Angie Rochford, 46,
janitor/counter hostess,
Santa Cruz:
“I had to find two jobs to make ends meet. My four children had to go to school. So I could not sit down. They were studying online. I just went with the flow. I made do with whatever I had in the house. Somebody might drop some groceries. I might make a little cook-up or some dhal and rice. Simple meals.
I spend about $400 a fortnight on transport. I take taxis. I had a husband. Sometimes he might help. I made up my mind to do what little work I could get.”
8. Arvin
Ramsarran, 25,
taxi driver,
Carapichaima:
“Things are not going so well. I lost my job at a mega-supermarket because I refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine. I had some taxis on the road so I decided to drive one. I made about $8,000 a month as a quality control supervisor. I make more on the road, but it’s not steady income.
I have my wife and two children to look after. I find everything went up. I can’t understand why we had to spend $7.5 million on Independence celebrations. We were all born here. We know it’s Independence (August 31, 1962). People are poverty-stricken. They are hungry. Their children are hungry. Yet we felt we had to celebrate Independence. I think it was a waste of money.”
9. George Pickersgill, 36,
self-employed, Chaguanas:
“Terrible. Extremely sad. It was difficult. I could not spend $1,000 on food. I had to spend $500. I did not want to take the Covid-19 vaccine so I had to come out and take risks.
It was one of the worst times of my life. I pray I never have to go through it again. I could not pay the rent. It was about $2,300. My landlord gave me a bligh.
I had to go and squat in Valencia for a while. I lit fires to cook. I even moved from Arima, Malabar, Mt Hope and Port of Spain. I got some help from the Jamaican High Commission.
I feel I might eventually return to Jamaica. But I have some stuff to sort out. I still thank God for life.”
10. Jason Phillip, 45,
self-employed, Arima:
“You just had to make it happen. You had to come out and ‘look for it’. I had to transport three passengers at $10 each at one point. The fare moved to $13 now.
I have my wife and two children to look after. I spent about $7,000 to get them ready for school. A textbook could cost about $200 to $300. I don’t pay rent. But there were some miscellaneous expenses.
“I don’t expect anything new in the budget. They will say a chunk for education.
But are people getting jobs? Some money for health care. But look at the state. Then crime. Everybody, even a blind man, can see crime went out the door.
Some money for Social Development. Yet we have a social breakdown. That’s just the reality.”