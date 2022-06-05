Recalling the case of Hans Boos

Did the police have enough evidence to conduct a probe into a paedophile ring at the time of the arrest of Emperor Valley Zoo curator Hans Boos in 1993 but did not?
It was 29 years ago that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), investigated Boos.
Boos was found guilty of possession of pornographic material in T&T. Additionally, he served 30 months at a federal prison in the United States for the same offence, but was charged alongside a former California Highway Patrol officer.
During his court appearance in T&T, several photographs and videos were seized. None of the videos seized featured Boos engaging in sex with children, contrary to statements by former chairman of the 1997 children’s home task force Robert Sabga, a senior police officer who was part of the State’s case against Boos told the Sunday Express last week.
At the time of Boos’ arrest and court appearance, the officer was a constable attached to the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department. The officer now holds a senior rank within the TTPS.
The officer said several of the videos seized following an investigation revealed the children identified were not nationals of T&T, and recalled: “Hans Boos’ office was littered with hundreds of photographs, magazines, letters and video tapes (Beta). Some of the pictures confiscated were of female zoo employees in lewd positions. None of the videos showed Hans Boos engaging in sex with minors.
“On July 7, 1993, Hans Boos had appeared in the Fourth Magistrate’s Court, then known as Nipdec House in Port of Spain, before Magistrate Byron Henriques. The police had Mr Hans Boos under round-the-clock surveillance, having received certain information from our United States counterparts.”
Boos, the officer said, was a member of the Zoological Association of T&T and, as such, interacted with the “elitist” in the country. His friendship circle included high-ranking businessmen and women. On numerous occasions, Boos made arrangements to import exotic animals which were sold or given to those within his circle.
‘Time is longer than twine’
At the time of the raid, Supt Cecil Carrington led the Criminal Investigations Department. The exercise also included then-Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Selwyn Headley, Assistant Supt Oswyn Allard and Maurice Charles. A warrant was obtained, and a team of officers swooped down on the Emperor Valley Zoo and Boos’ home on June 29, 1993.
During an interview on CNC3’s The Morning Brew with host Jason Williams last Tuesday, Sabga said police seized videos of Boos having sex with children, yet he was charged with possession of pornographic material.
He was speaking against the backdrop of his 1997 report into State- and non-governmental organisation-run homes in T&T, where it was unearthed that children were sexually abused, tortured and physically abused by managers and employees of several homes.
During a recent podcast interview on the programme In The Ring, hosted by boxing promoter Buxo Potts and Nneka Braveboy-Daniel, and shown at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting, Sabga said the autopsy result of murdered 11-year-old Akiel Chambers “went the same way as this report (children’s report) because the DNA of two of these individuals were found in his body at the time. I will say no more”.
Asked by the interviewer if it can be assumed they were active members of the People’s National Movement (PNM) government or party officials, Sabga said: “I can neither confirm or deny... they say that time is longer than twine. One of the key individuals has now shuffled off his mortal coil, he’s gone; but one of the other key individuals still holds a very high position.”
Pornographic material
returned to Boos
Sabga also said the 1997 task force unearthed a paedophile ring run by senior officials and politicians responsible for the care of children, but that it did not involve UNC politicians.
It has since been revealed that swabs of human sperm taken from Chambers were never tested and matched against anyone’s DNA. Therefore, the identities of those responsible for his death were never known. The samples were destroyed after two years, in keeping with protocol.
Speaking on the television show, Sabga said: “...first he (Boos) was having sex with children on video and you have to ask yourself who was taking the pictures, who was taking the video while he did these things, who printed the photographs, because they were shared... you have to understand he was part of an international child pornography ring and then the court rules that all of this is his personal property and he can have it back. Wrap your head around this and ask yourself, from the inception, instead of charging this man with indecent assault, the police that discovered all the evidence and I have talked with at least one of the officers who viewed the evidence and he described it as beyond nauseating”.
Boos was charged and found guilty, following which the magistrate ordered all items be destroyed.
“This is standard procedure, when a matter is closed, you destroy the evidence. That has been the practice then and it is so now. We do this with drugs, arms and ammunition, etc. However, if the accused decides to file an appeal, the evidence is held until the matter is ventilated in the Appeal Court,” the police officer said.
Vernon De Lima, attorney for Boos, had argued the material was Boos’ personal property and was not for sale, publication or distribution.
“At the time, police prosecutor assistant superintendent Narace said the amount of material seized suggested it was intended for sale and distribution. Magistrate Henriques found that since Boos was so assiduously a collector, he could plausibly disseminate the material” and ordered the material be destroyed.
De Lima informed the court that Boos had decided to appeal the order to have the material destroyed, the officer said.
Checks by the Sunday Express showed an appeal was filed and the matter heard before then-Chief Justice Michael de la Bastide and Appeal Justices Lloyd Gopeesingh and Zainool Hosein.
The magistrate’s decision was overturned since court records show the warrant executed was not properly worded.
Court documents indicate the appeal was made against an order by the magistrate for the destruction of a collection of pornographic material that was seized by the police at the home and/or office of Boos who was, at the time, the curator of the Emperor Valley Zoo.
The material seized consisted of a large number of video movies, letters, photographs, magazines and diaries.
Due to several errors, the Appeal Court quashed the magistrate’s decision and ruled that the material be returned to Boos.