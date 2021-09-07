Defending his character and personal integrity, former chief of defence staff Hayden Pritchard yesterday virtually told Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal to back off.
Rear Admiral (ret’d) Pritchard stepped out of his crease to address what he saw as attempts by Moonilal to “malign and attack” his good name.
Speaking at UNC’s Monday night forum, Moonilal raised concerns about Pritchard, who was one of two persons on a committee who conducted a probe into allegations of misconduct against senior members of the police service.
Moonilal claimed the probe was set up as a “mongoose gang” to “tarnish (Gary) Griffith”.
In a letter to Moonilal via e-mail yesterday, Pritchard said he was one of the two recommenders for Griffith when he initially applied for the job as Commissioner of Police in 2018.
“You (Moonilal) appeared to be promoting a particular narrative in your presentation, therefore I must inform you that I hold no personal interest in the fate of Gary Griffith. However, you should be aware that he may well not have been appointed Commissioner were it not for me. I am one of two principal referees on his application and I was interviewed extensively by the responsible HR firm prior to Griffith’s appointment. My task then was to explain to and to convince the interviewer as to why I recommended him for the job. Apparently I did my job well. I am told you (Moonilal) and the gentleman (Griffith) are extremely close, so you can certainly verify this next time you speak,” Pritchard stated.
‘Compromised position’
Pritchard said Moonilal’s statements at the UNC meeting represented the second occasion on which he raised the issue of a purchase of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) apartment at Victoria Keyes.
Moonilal also alleged that Pritchard was in a “compromised position” because he purchased a unit from HDC for $1.8 million and displayed the mortgage document on a big screen at the virtual meeting.
Pritchard however said he obtained the unit on the open market and he neither sought nor obtained the intervention of the Prime Minister.
“For someone who appears so prone to malign and attack, you seem unwilling or incapable of similar eagerness to speak the truth. It is inconceivable that you do not know that apartments at Victoria Keyes have been on the open market since 2017 when they were completed, and are still available to any member of the general public who is interested in buying one.
“It is therefore asinine in the extreme for you to suggest that any citizen needs the intervention of a Prime Minister in order to acquire one. Not to mention the reckless aspersions on my character,” Pritchard wrote.
Pritchard also urged Moonilal to take note of the fact that he (Pritchard) was appointed Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard under a UNC administration and Chief of Defence Force under a PNM administration. “This is one of the reasons I do not support any political party but would serve any T&T government once requested to do so. In fact, some may consider it inconsistent with good military doctrine and protocol to do otherwise. I also want you to know that I have never and will never lobby or volunteer for any task from any government, because that is not in alignment with my values nor my nature. Those who know me can attest to this,” Pritchard stated.
Pritchard warned Moonilal that this should be the last time that he (Moonilal) “attempts to drag” him “into some dark place” that he (Pritchard) may inhabit. “I am neither a bacchanalist nor a politician but I will protect my good name, something which I still have and you might not quite possess,” he said.
Career built on
sweat, sacrifice
Pritchard stated in his letter that his rank (Rear Admiral) which is not frequently conferred in any military, took him 34 years of sweat and sacrifice to achieve. “I am not sure if you are aware but I have commendations from several foreign governments and international organisations for my military service and bringing honour to this country. I am also one of the most highly decorated military officers in the history of this country and the region. Unfortunately, space would not allow me to chronicle my service to this country, but I am sure other members of the UNC who have integrity, will attest to the exceptional quality of my work and character...I do hope that your colleagues would counsel you,” he said.
Last year Pritchard was appointed a member of a team by the Prime Minister in his capacity as chairman of the National Security Council, which conducted an investigation into several allegations including the granting of Firearms User’s Licenses, interference in investigations and other areas of concern involving senior officers of the TTPS.
The Police Service Commission (PolSC) has hired former judge Stanley John to probe allegations of a money-for-gun licence racket and other issues of misconduct in the Police Service.