Reckless behaviour.
This is what Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is calling the action of Busby’s Preparatory School located at Phase II, Powder Magazine.
Despite multiple calls from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for all schools to be closed, Deyalsingh said this school refused to cooperate and as a result had to be shut down.
During a media conference yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Deyalsingh said, “There is a particular preparatory school in Powder Magazine which sent out a letter to parents stating that they will be open for business from today. We had to shut them down and that is how you encourage community spread. Could you imagine if that pre-school, if we didn’t shut them down today, the whole Western peninsula could have had community spread.”
The letter Deyalsingh referred to was dated March 17 written by the school’s principal, Cindy Collymore, and addressed to parents.
The letter stated, “Please note that our nursery facility will resume its regular service hours from Monday 23 March.”
As a result of Collymore’s decision to remain open, Deyalsingh added, “Reckless behaviour like that school in Powder Magazine… The private schools and the private institutions feel that there’s a different rule for them. It’s one rule for everybody, private or public sector. Where we are now is a hard-won victory where the health system is performing well. Let us not squander this as we have seen in other countries. I implore everybody to listen to the exaltations of the honourable prime minister.”
However, the principal of the school is saying otherwise.
Speaking with the Express via a telephone interview yesterday, Collymore said, “The school did not remain open. What is being reported is incorrect.”
She later sent a response which stated, “The quoted correspondence referred to our daycare facilities which we decided to reopen to facilitate clients that require our services as some of them are employed with what can be deemed as essential services... A decision was made to close and the parents of the three babies were contacted. Subsequent to the conversation with the Ministry of Health, police visited and the officers, who were quite polite and professional, left satisfied with what they saw.
The initial decision to reopen rests solely on allowing those few clients who had no choice but to report for duty the opportunity to do so while their children remained in a safe environment that they were already comfortable with.”