National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must provide statistical evidence to support his claim that 70 per cent of society wants the Government to fail on crime, says Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Richie Sookhai.
Sookhai told the Express yesterday it is alarming that such “reckless” statements are being made when the murder toll stands at an unprecedented level, and a nation, composed of a majority of law-abiding citizens, continues to cower in fear of the criminal element.
He said the minister cannot be allowed to make such remarks without accountability, as the population remains waiting for some intervention to tackle the crime scourge.
In a news release, Sookhai later accused Hinds of engaging in deflection, and asked, “Where is the actual statistical evidence to back up this claim? Saying that ‘70 per cent of the society wants us to fail on crime’ is deflecting from the real issues facing the State—that is, matters of poor management, lack of accountability and the failure to deal with the soaring crime rate of Trinidad and Tobago correctly and efficiently,” he said.
“It is simply a warning signal of poor leadership and the incompetence of the state to acknowledge full responsibility for the escalating crime rate battering our economy,” he added.
Power and capability
Sookhai noted that innocent lives are continuously being taken away, and it is horrendous to announce that 70 per cent of the population will want this to happen.
“This is not an accurate point of view and, in fact, it must be duly mentioned that 70 per cent of the population of T&T does not want the State to fail on crime, but instead wants to see the State succeed at combating the serious adversity we are facing,” he stated.
He reminded that it is a minuscule percentage of the population that is contributing to the current crime situation.
Sookhai noted that 2022 has been one of T&T’s deadliest years and this country ranks at number six in the top ten countries for the highest crime rate, with an overall statistic of 71.63 per cent (World Population Review); and has been placed on a Level Two travel advisory, where travellers are required to exert increased caution.
Blame, he said, cannot be attributed to the population.
He said the issue solely lies in the hands of those who are in managerial positions with the power and capability to change the status quo of the country.
“Just recently a father was murdered at his home in Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas. Sadly, but truly, this is just evidence of how crime is slithering closer and closer to home.
“At any point a loved one can become a statistic,” he stated.
Crime chasing away business
Providing TTPS statistics with respect to crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, Sookhai questioned how anyone could look at this data and say 70 per cent of the population is against the State fighting crime.
“Instead of the State looking at inexact ‘statistics’ to say that 70 per cent of the population is against them solving crime, they should zoom in (on) the actual validated statistical evidence of a murder rate amounting to almost 600 and over for the year 2022,” he stated.
Sookhai further asked how the country is expected to make a full recovery post-pandemic, when crime is the number one hindrance that is driving away business confidence and investment in this country.
“We as a business community, when we put money into our organisations, we expect a rate of return. What sort of return are we getting for the services provided by the institution that is mandated to protect the citizens of T&T? It’s about time we stop this blame game and accept accountability for our actions,” he said.
Sookhai stated the CCIC, considered one of the largest business communities in Trinidad and Tobago, has taken the directive to support the Police Service in all its shortcomings both financially and materially, to aid in combating the current crime situation.