Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary-general, Vijay Maharaj, says the time had come to recognise Hindu leaders who refused to surrender to the “masters and converters” and held their culture and values together.
Speaking at the SDMS Indian Arrival Day celebrations at Penal Rock Road Hindu School yesterday, Maharaj said Hindus had progressed and remained a vibrant community because of their own efforts, resilience and age-old values.
“It is time for the historians to begin to tell the true story of courage and resilience of the Hindu Diaspora here in Trinidad and Tobago, from the Hindu perspective and not to continue to peddle false narratives that our masters and converters were friends and benefactors,” he said.
This, he said, had insulted the intelligence and rich values of Hinduism.
Maharaj said between their arrival in 1845 and 1952, Hindus who succumbed to conversion strategies were provided an English education.
“The strategy was—education for conversion! The Canadian Mission did build schools, and teach us western languages and lifestyles, for a price that was too high. They targeted us, bearing gifts, naming churches in Sanskrit/Hindi names and singing hymns in Hindi to lure us,” he said.
That, he said, was not generosity and charity but an attempt to convert and erode the Hindus root culture.
Maharaj said, “For over 70 years, the pundits and sadhus, singers and musicians became gatekeepers of Hinduism and transmitted precious values and traditions to succeeding generations.”
The SDMS stepped in, he said, and began building schools referred to by many as “cowsheds”.
“But over the last 71 years most of these “cowshed” school buildings have been transformed with inputs from the community itself and support from the State,” he said.
Maharaj said the SDMS had concentrated on primary school education recruiting the best teachers and engaging the community for support.