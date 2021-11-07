Reconsider three PolSC nominees

THE UNITED NATIONAL CONGRESS (UNC) is calling on President Paula-Mae Weekes to reconsider three of the five nominees to the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
Speaking yesterday during the United National Congress’s weekly media briefing, Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Wade Mark, claimed that potential areas of conflict of interest were being seen.
“We cast no aspersions. These are distinguished sons and daughters of the soil and we have no personal grievances with them. Our concern is the protection of the public interest … It is important that whoever is being nominated by the President must be beyond reproach,” he said.
He went on to name nominees Kevin Ramdhanie, Maxine Attong and Maxine King as he spoke of companies he said they were linked to and alleged affiliations to other companies or a State entity.
In seeking clarifications concerning a company in which Attong was allegedly involved, Mark said, “We ask for clarification from this distinguished daughter of the soil. You are now moving to become a nominee to sit on a very critical institution under our Constitution, you have to be transparent, you have to be open, you have to be accountable, you have to bare your bosom and tell this nation your background.”
In King’s case, he said the organisation to which she was linked had ties to a company headed by an individual close to a top Government official.
“We call on Her Excellency to revisit that particular nominee and, if possible, withdraw it because there is a potential conflict of interest between this particular nominee, the firm that she works for and this company (name called).”
He also called on the President to consider withdrawing Ramdhanie’s nomination after also making claims in relation to two companies. “There is need for Her Excellency to reconsider this nomination and we are calling on Mr Ian Kevin Ramdhanie to also reconsider your nomination for this particular position because you are going to be conflicted. You are going to have a potential conflict of interest,” Mark said.
Debate on a motion for the approval of the five nominees for the PolSC will begin on Wednesday in the House of Representatives.
The other two nominees are retired Court of Appeal judge Judith Jones and attorney Rajiv Persad.
The former PolSC collapsed on September 30 after the last of its five members, the chairman Bliss Seepersad, resigned.
Wait and see on SoE
Speaking about the ending of the state of emergency, as announced by the Prime Minister during a press conference on Saturday, Mark said the PM “speaks on both sides of his mouth.”
He added, “He’s now saying that he’s going to not seek to have an extension but you know he could come back a week later and declare a second state of emergency, he can do that. So we await to see if his words have any meaning or whether he has just again mamaguyed the population to set us up.”
Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh also addressed the press conference. He said that the party had formed a committee to inspire opportunities for dialogue. He said it must be seen in the context of the October Revolution which will now continue as the People’s Revolution. Indarsingh said they will hear from this country’s business community, the labour community, religious bodies, the wider civil society and non-governmental organisations.