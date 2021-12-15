Record 32 deaths

With 32 Covid-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, December 15 is now the deadliest day of the pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago.
Previously, the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day was 31, recorded on November 25.
December has now overtaken May to become the third deadliest month of the pandemic thus far.
December’s death toll now stands at 328, surpassing May’s total of 326.
Only two months have seen more deaths reported—June (352) and November (462).
In its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, the ministry identified the 32 deceased patients as 15 elderly men, eight elderly women, three middle-aged men and six middle-aged women.
The ministry said 16 of the patients had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, anaemia and a history of strokes.
Ten people each had only one of these conditionsm and six people had no known comorbidity.
One of the deaths, that of a 48-year-old man, occurred in Tobago. This takes Tobago’s death toll to 150, and extends December’s record of being Tobago’s deadliest month.
The island has recorded 27 deaths this month.
The overall death toll in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 2,486.
The ministry also reported another 706 new confirmed positive cases yesterday, which it said were the results of samples taken from December 11 to 14.
Tobago reported 50 new positive cases, pushing the island’s total active cases to 1,009.
There are now 14,583 active cases in Trinidad and Tobago.
As of yesterday, 524 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.
Of the 104 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 23 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 25 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
Nine patients are in the ICU in Tobago.
A total of 13,201 people are in home self-isolation, 55 are at State quarantine facilities and another 152 are at step-down facilities.
Recovered patients increased to 65,494 with 80 people being discharged from hospital yesterday, and 436 additional recovered community cases.
T&T has recorded a total of 82,563 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination
To date, 654,287 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, and 46,451 have received a single-dose vaccine. The ministry said 46,602 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot. A total of 656,926 people are now fully vaccinated.