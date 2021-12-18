Record 33 deaths, 956 new virus cases

coronavirus____use

December is on pace to become Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest and most infectious month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A record 33 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, as well as 956 new confirmed Covid cases, the second highest number of new infections reported in one day.

The second deadliest day of the pandemic was also recorded this month on December 15, with 32 deaths occurring that day.

Speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds noted that December has almost caught up to November’s figures.

December has now recorded 402 total deaths and 13,432 confirmed positive cases, compared to November’s record of 462 deaths and 14,032 total cases.

“We are midway through December and we have almost caught up. So we are seeing the speed at which December is going relative to the month of November,” Hinds said.

In its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health said the 33 deceased patients were 11 elderly men, nine elderly women, five middle-aged men and eight middle-aged women.

The ministry said 19 of the patients had multiple co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and thyroid disease.

Ten people had either diabetes or hypertension, and four people had no known co-morbidity.

Of the 33 deaths, three occurred in Tobago.

This takes Tobago’s death toll to 161, and the overall death toll in T&T to 2,560.

The ministry also reported another 956 new confirmed positive cases yesterday, which it said were the results of samples taken from December 14 to 17.

This is the second highest number of confirmed cases reported in a single day after December 3, which saw 984 cases reported.

Tobago reported 145 new positive cases, pushing the island’s total active cases to 1,270.

There are now 15,339 active cases in T&T.

As of yesterday, 526 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.

Of the 113 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 21 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 23 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Eleven patients are in the ICU in Tobago.

A total of 13,665 people are in home self-isolation, 43 are at State quarantine facilities, and another 192 are at step-down facilities.

Recovered patients increased to 66,894 with 81 people being discharged from hospital yesterday, and 388 additional recovered community cases.

T&T has recorded a total of 84,793 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination

To date, 655,886 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, and 46,958 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.

The ministry said 54,055 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.

A total of 659,702 people are now fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Record 33 deaths, 956 new virus cases

Record 33 deaths, 956 new virus cases

December is on pace to become Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest and most infectious month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A record 33 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, as well as 956 new confirmed Covid cases, the second highest number of new infections reported in one day.

Get the jab...or you won’t be paid

Get the jab...or you won’t be paid

Unvaccinated Government employees have been given a choice between getting vaccinated against Covid-19 or losing their salaries.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has set a deadline of mid-January for unvaccinated public sector workers to get inoculated, or they will not be allowed to return to work.

Putting vaccines to the test

Putting vaccines to the test

The Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine does not seem to provide a high level of immunity protection against the Covid-19 virus. The Express utilised the St Augustine Medical Laboratory (STAML) to conduct antibody titer tests to analyse the level of antibodies in persons who are fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines. The newspaper funded the tests at $750 each.

Variants detected at St Augustine Medical Lab

Variants detected at St Augustine Medical Lab

The three Omicron variant cases in Trinidad and Tobago were detected by the St Augustine Medical Laboratory.

An official at the management level of the private lab told the Sunday Express that COPA Airlines had requested the lab test the sample of the woman passenger who came to Trinidad and Tobago via Panama.

Minister: T&T now has 3 known Omicron cases

Minister: T&T now has 3 known Omicron cases

THERE are now three known Omicron variant cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday’s news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, that the last two cases were detected in people who had recent travel histories.

Recommended for you