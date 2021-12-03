Record Covid infections

A record 984 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded, the highest number of confirmed cases reported in a single day.
The Ministry of Health has also reported another 17 deaths from the virus, four of which occurred in Tobago.
In its daily update yesterday, the ministry said the 984 new cases were the results of samples taken over a four-day period from November 30 to December 3.
Until now, the highest daily reported figure was 781, reported on November 17, from samples taken over a five-day period.
Last month, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds warned that the country could begin seeing near 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 being recorded daily.
For the first three days of December, 2,398 cases have been confirmed. And with 17 deaths occurring yesterday, December’s death toll now stands at 57.
The ministry identified the 17 deceased patients as three elderly men, seven elderly women, three middle-aged men and four middle-aged women.
The ministry said seven of the patients had multiple co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension, obesity and a history of strokes.
Three patients had a single co-morbidity, either diabetes, heart disease of obesity. Seven patients had no known co-morbidity.
Of the new deaths, four were patients in Tobago.
The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the four patients were a 63-year-old man with co-morbidities as well as a 53-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man—all three with no co-morbidities.
Tobago also reported 61 new cases, taking the island’s active cases to 788.
Tobago’s death toll now stands at 128.
T&T’s overall death toll has climbed to 2,215.
The 984 new cases reported yesterday took active cases to 11,707 and overall confirmed cases to 73,759.
The number of recovered patients now stands at 59,837 with 79 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 395 recovered community cases.
There are currently 548 positive patients in hospital.
The ministry said 102 patients are at Couva Hospital—25 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 24 in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Ten patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
To date, 647,517 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 44,166 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ministry said 646,734 people are fully vaccinated while 30,629 people have been administered an additional primary vaccine dose.