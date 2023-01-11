Record number of artistes for Chutney Soca Monarch

A RECORD number of contestants have registered for the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition.
Southex chief executive officer and CSM organiser George Singh said yesterday this was a result of the singers’ eagerness to perform on a physical stage once more after the Covid-19 pandemic. Applicants will be screened today and the 25 chosen will go to the semi-final phase, which will be held at Screamers in South Haven, Debe, on January 27.
The arduous task for the judges will be to pick 25 contestants from the 80 who have registered.
According to a CSM news release on Monday, 80 people submitted new songs for the competition before registration closed on Sunday - the most in more than six years.
Artistes from the United States and Canada made up more than ten per cent of the registrations.
For the grand final, which is set for Saturday February 4 at Skinner Park in San Fernando, Singh said just ten finalists would be chosen.
“Southex is hoping to get the prize structure back to what it was ‘pre-Covid’ and is hoping to offer close to $1 million in prize money, with a first prize of $500,000, second prize $100,000, third prize $75,000 and $35,000 for all other finalists.
“This will be the biggest prize offering for this competition in more than three years,” he said.
According to Singh, the Carnival season got off to a slow start as few performers signed up, but in the final few weeks of registration, there was a steady increase in the number of participants, who came from Suriname, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Holland, Canada, the United States, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.
“I am impressed by the lyrical content so far and the names of the 25 semi-finalists would be out by Thursday,” he said.
Singh said in addition to the song’s lyrics, the judges will also take into consideration the artist’s musical ability, the song’s originality, and the song’s appeal to the general public.
Based on the artiste’s performance, he said, these are only a few guidelines they will generally look for.
The subject of alcohol has frequently come up at previous Chutney Soca Monarch competitions, which has not always been well received by the general public.
According to Singh, “rum songs” are common throughout a variety of musical genres, not just Chutney Soca.
“In Trinidad and Tobago, particularly on the soca side, there are a lot of rum songs that people just don’t talk about but from the time you sing about it in Chutney Soca, it is an issue. I have an issue with that because nobody pays attention to the rum songs sung in soca music,” he stated.
Singh said they take the subject and the lyrical material supplied by the artist very seriously.
“One thing we do not tolerate at Chutney Soca Monarch is songs that promote domestic abuse,” he added.
Regarding “rum songs”, Singh said an artist would not be disqualified if they chose to sing about alcohol.
“Trinidad and Tobago is a ‘rum-culture’. At the end of the day people can choose what they want to listen to,” he said.
“Our 2023 event will feature the top entertainers from the Caribbean in a special feature, ‘Legends and Icons’, where six special artistes from the Caribbean region will be honoured. The segment will also feature performances from some of the icons of the Indo-Caribbean industry,” Singh said.
The competition will also crown the 2023 Queen of Chutney Soca.