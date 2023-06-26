RED conversion.
Marcus Girdharie, a former UNC councillor who defected to the PNM, danced enthusiastically on the PNM stage as he was presented as the candidate for his old seat—Marabella/Vistabella—at the PNM’s presentation of candidates at its Special Convention at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain yesterday.
Girdharie was given a prominent role as he was chosen (along with Kimberly Small) to lead the 141 PNM candidates for the 14 corporations in taking the candidates’ oath at the end of the presentation.
Also receiving a rousing reception was Sheldon “Fish” Garcia, who, after winning the Arima Central seat for the UNC in January 2021, is now the PNM candidate for the same seat.
Both Girdharie and Garcia left the UNC after the Prime Minister announced his intention to hold the local government election by August 18.
“Some who were not with the PNM jumped on board with the PNM because they recognise that we are the only way to go,” chairman Stuart Young said in his opening remarks to loud applause.
Sitting in the audience clapping was former UNC Senator Taharqa Obika who has also joined the ruling party.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in a wide-ranging address, told the large audience, (which general secretary Foster Cummings said was over 5,000 people), that Government was facing a US$300 million (TT$2 billion) legal claim from the Chinese company which was contracted to build the aluminium smelter plant which was scrapped by the UNC.
“Right now...we are treating with an arbitration where the Chinese company that was going to build the aluminium smelter, which was stopped mid-stream, is now pressing its claim legally for US$300 million...For us US$300 million is plenty, plenty money,” Rowley said.
He said while at the end of the day it will not be $300 million, it would still be substantial.
“It takes your Government to deal with that, not those who had the ‘drummit summit’ to stop the project...It wasn’t the court that stopped it. The court said the EMA must redo something with the (Certificate of Environmental Clearance). And the Government changed and it is the (UNC) government that stopped it,” he said, adding that this was a major project planned by the Patrick Manning administration for diversification of the economy.
The Prime Minister also sought to assign some of the responsibility to the UNC for property tax.
Property tax is law
“If property tax is reintroduced into this country, as it should and it would be, it is because (the UNC) in 2015 through the law in the Parliament, through the mouth of Larry Howai, (former) Minister of Finance, they ended the amnesty (moratorium) and the law came back into force. We are not introducing property tax. It has already been introduced, it is the law. So when we take an oath of office in the Parliament after we won the election, on the Bible or the Gita, saying we are going to uphold the Constitution and the law, that oath says that we are going to carry out the law as it exists in property tax. That is what it is. But these lying people trying to give you an impression that we are tax-crazy and that we are introducing new tax. And creating tax like inheritance tax to tease your head,” he said.
It was under the PNM administration of 2007-2010 that property tax legislation was passed.
The Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration passed legislation which imposed a five-year moratorium on property tax.
That moratorium on the payment of the property tax ended on September 30, 2017 while the PNM was in office.
The Prime Minister said the UNC contested the property tax law in the court and the court ruled that there should be a new property roll and that the Government could not collect the tax unless 50 per cent of the roll was populated.
The Prime Minister said parties could disagree with each other but he could not tolerate the lies.
“Public policy cannot be based on lies...You can advance alternative positions but to lie, it tells us more about yourself than it tells about the policy,” he said.
He said on page five of a document prepared and circulated by the UNC, it was telling the population that it was opposed to an inheritance tax.
“I simply want to ask today, of Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar who is the first person I heard talking about that, where in God’s name did you get that from?...Putting that there to mislead the population that we are tax-crazy and we are about to introduce an inheritance tax. So if you inherit your grandfather’s property or your mother’s house, you have to pay 25 per cent of the value in taxes. This is just to incite you against the PNM. It is a lie!” he said.
“When you spend all your life in a position defending criminals, creating opportunity for shysters and carpetbaggers, lying about things, you end up now in a local election and have to put out a document of lies,” he said.
Eager to serve
Rowley said he couldn’t be more proud of the PNM’s 141 candidates, none of whom, he said, was offered an inducement or paid a fee.
They were all eager volunteers.
The Prime Minister said: “I sat with them for days and nights and examined them one by one and that is the best of Trinidad and Tobago available on this PNM platform. The others can’t tell you that. I could tell you, though, as the Americans are there trying to give us lessons on human trafficking and what to do...Nobody in the PNM would have been on our screening committee if you were under suspicion of human trafficking. Nobody! So you could imagine you gone for screening at that party and that individual asking you questions and you saying to yourself ‘what authorises you to ask me anything about anything when I know you for what you are?’”
Rowley said today is Nomination Day and there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth “and those who don’t have teeth will gnash their gums”.
He said the Opposition forces had been calling consistently for an election.
“(Today) is Nomination Day and they have no candidates...They start to appeal to people who have no members to join with them,” he said.
He said the PNM was not operating by guess or vikey-vie on the issue of local government reform. It came after a sound approach, involving 85 consultations.
“We have tilled the soil and worked in the fields,” on local government reform. “It wasn’t a Balisier House rum shop reform one night, yuh know. It wasn’t a Monday night forum, yuh know,” he said.
He said the PNM was inviting all citizens to take a position on local government reform.
“Right now you have councillors who are largely underpaid, part-time doing full-time work, who have electoral responsibility but no executive authority,” he said.
He asked why couldn’t local government bodies be responsible for the maintenance of schools, for fixing their toilets, for dealing with rats, mosquitoes or snail infestations in their communities.