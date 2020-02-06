The Red House, which was refurbished at a cost of $441 million, has opened its doors to members of the public who want to witness live sittings of the Parliament.
There will soon be tours of the historic structure, part of which will be turned into an art gallery.
“The Red House, the iconic home of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, is once again open to members of the public who wish to come in to view sittings of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as public committee meetings,” a release from the Parliament said yesterday.
It added the Rotunda has traditionally been a space where persons traversed from Abercromby Street to St Vincent Street, and it will be fashioned into an art gallery where the works of up-and-coming as well as prominent artists of Trinidad and Tobago will be showcased, with the first exhibition of Carnival artworks, while public tours of the House and Senate chambers will begin soon.
The Office of the Parliament also advised there will be restrictions on the number of persons allowed at the Red House for marriages.
“While the Office of the Parliament is now open to facilitating those members of the public who wish to be married at the Red House, it must be emphasised that the Red House is primarily a place of business traversed by members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the staff of the Parliament, therefore, marriage parties will be kept to a maximum of eight persons (excluding the marriage officer) and should be held on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, in collaboration with the Registrar General’s Office,” said the release.