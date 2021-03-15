Remand prisoners are joining gangs within the prison system to access “visit” bags containing preserved mango, sweetbread, biscuits and soft drinks, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said yesterday.
Pulchan confirmed that there are currently 17 gangs operating within the prison system.
He said of 3,750 prisoners in the system, 1,861 are on remand while the others are convicted prisoners.
He said 200 of these remand prisoners are part of gangs, but do not engage in gang warfare.
“When an individual is arrested from a gang on the outside, they come into the prison and gravitate towards remnants of the gang within the prison, so they are not joining a gang, but are rejoining people they are familiar with,” Pulchan told a Joint Select Committee of Parliament yesterday.
He explained that some prisoners have been on remand for over ten years awaiting completion of their court matters.
“And they tend to gravitate to those persons of influence who can do something for them,” he said.
Pulchan said some remand prisoners join gangs mainly for survival.
“There are gang heads who can provide them with visit bags, have them running errands, being useful, being wanted, being needed,” he said.
Asked by Committee chairman Fitzgerald Hinds to explain what he meant by survival, Pulchan said:
“Remand inmates may need to have visits from his family on a regular basis. Some are not forthcoming on a regular basis. When an inmate gets a visit from his family they normally give him a visit bag with some stuff that will last him for a period of time. Those who can’t afford to come and visit their relatives in the prisons, these are the vulnerable inmates who are prone to be captured in that niche of needs and some gang members ensure that they do get that visit bag. So they are providing the basic amenities like a soft drink, a biscuit, a bar of soap.”
Behaviour modification
Pulchan said the “visit” bag may also contain sweetbread, preserved mango or pack of nuts.
“Would it be safe to say that for some preserved mango, some nuts and a sweet drink, a man can become a member of a gang?” Hinds then asked.
“This is what is happening,” Pulchan responded.
Asked if the prison service is responsible for providing these needs of inmates, Pulchan said due to financial constraints, the prison service tries to stretch its resources within the remand system “as far as practical”.
Pulchan also noted that the system’s convicted prisoners are not involved in gangs, as they are engaged in productive work and rehabilitation programmes within the country’s nine prisons.
“We have started placing programmes for the remand inmates. The status of a remanded inmate is that the person is innocent until proven guilty. So to start a rehabilitation programme immediately means that I must accept my crime but that doesn’t always happen,” he explained.
“What we have started doing in the prison service is having educational programmes, anger management programmes that will have behaviour modification attached to it, so we see a change in behaviour in most of the young men…” Pulchan added.
Pulchan said between last year and this year, the Prison Service caught six officers trying to traffic contraband into prison.
They were arrested, charged and appeared in court, he noted. Pulchan said the service has been desperately trying to weed out rogue officers, however, some “fall between the cracks” and contraband enters the prisons.
“That in itself causes serious problems with the prison community and against officers. Last year, I buried an officer. He died because he took away a cellphone that was trafficked and came into the prison. He took away the cellphone from an inmate and a shot was called on him. That cellphone may have come into the prison by an officer,” he stated.
“So trafficking is a scourge in my eyes and we are trying desperately to stamp out and have these people convicted,” he added. Pulchan went on to assure that surveillance mechanisms within the nation’s nine prisons are working.
“We have electronic scanning. We have X-ray scanning where we can see through clothing. If we have to rub down anybody we can do that also. We have stringent measures on vehicles and anyone entering our prisons...and with the advent of Covid in the system, much more care is taken. Six of the cases where we arrested officers were as a result of scanning at our gates,” he said.
Contraband commerce
Pulchan said gang activity within the prison system is driven by commerce.
He said for instance, a pack of cigarettes that normally retails for about $25 to $30 outside the prisons, is sold for as much as $500 within prison walls.
“Contraband translates into money,” he said.
Pressed further by Hinds on whether inmates are then able to leave the prison with the money they make while in prison, Pulchan said he could not comment further on the matter as it is currently under probe by a group of seasoned officers. “But I can tell you we are tracking that daily,” he added.