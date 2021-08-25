Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Government’s rationale for seeking to extend the state of emergency is because Covid-19 is still “raging”.
And the Government wants to reduce “nocturnal” activity, specifically, the gathering of people at night-time.
In making a case for the three-month extension, Rowley said it is “unusual times”.
“The only reason why we are extending or asking for this state of emergency to be extended is so that we as a population, under the terms of the state of emergency as will be described along the way, will discourage the population from socialising at nights between nine o’clock, and five o’clock in the morning. That’s the only reason,” Rowley told the Parliament yesterday.
“At the end of the day, we want to be able to preserve lives, keep the hospitals from being overflowing, keep the doctors and nurses from being overworked, more than they are now, and keep people on the job that they have been allowed to go out to,” he added.
A state of emergency was declared on May 15 (to end on August 29), with a daily curfew imposed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
In providing context for the Government’s request for an extension, the Prime Minister said the SoE was invoked on the projection that the numbers (Covid-19-positive patients) would be higher.
“Between March, April, March leading into April and by mid-May, the projections were extremely worrisome. Our daily increases, the community spread of the virus, required that we focus more on the discouragement of our population with respect to congregation, whether it is in the workplace, the places of entertainment, and even among families.
“Because the projections were that if we did not come out stronger, as well as we are doing the masking, as well as we were doing this sanitising, as well as we were doing the physical distancing, the danger, Madam Speaker, was that if the population continued this normal interaction with each other, in wherever we interact, that we would have had a major crisis,” he said.
Cases plateaued
During that period, T&T Covid-positive cases plateaued at 200 to 250 cases, and Rowley observed that while this is well below 100 for a number of months, it was with some relaxation of measures.
“Our baseline now is at a plateau, in the order of about 250. And if we do not maintain what works, Madam Speaker, and we end up having runaway infections as we had in May into June, then we are starting from a much higher level of infection,” he said.
“We are operating the economy, almost in its fullness, but from a level of infection that is not at its lowest, and we have to be particularly careful that that thing that helps the virus to spread does not have its way.
“And, Madam Speaker, that is why today, we are here asking for an extension in the state of emergency, so as to allow us to encourage the population, through force of law, to not congregate during the night so as to preserve this plateau, or even better still, to bring it down to a lower level.
“The last thing we want is to be in a position where we are being called upon to lock this country down again to save lives. And there are those who see lives and livelihoods as one and the same. Madam Speaker, I don’t. I see lives, and livelihoods after, because that’s what this virus is about,” he said.
‘Taken questions to exhaustion’
Rowley said he wanted to give this country the assurance that at the first opportunity that is medically safe and encouraged, Government will discontinue the SoE, even if Parliament approved the 90-day extension.
He said the Government had been transparent with its management of Covid-19 to the population, so he had no new data to disclose in Parliament as it was already disclosed at the news conferences hosted by himself or the Ministry of Health.
“I am not in possession of any data, none whatsoever, that has not been made public for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“As Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, leading a team that responded and is responding to the coronavirus, I have no information, none whatsoever, that has not been put into the public domain by the medical experts who we rely on to guide us through this very troublesome process,” he said.
He said it was important for him to make this distinction because he wanted to reinforce the reliance of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago on medical expertise and the integrity of the staff who provide technical and scientific information to the Government.
He said while he has “taken questions to exhaustion”, he does not intend to shirk that responsibility now.
“We are saying that based on where we are, based on where we’ve come from, based on where we could go, if we reduce for a while longer our nocturnal activities.
“Remember, there’s nothing preventing people during the daytime, from five o’clock to nine o’clock, whether it is business or social, the normal day is there, what is being restricted and what is intended to be restricted is the nocturnal activities, largely socialisation, at night, even among families, Madam Speaker, we want to discourage that for a little while longer,” he said.