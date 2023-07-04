DOES the United Nations Secretary General really know what is going on with Cuban refugees in Trinidad and Tobago?
This was the question posed by Cuban refugee Carlos Jimenez Vasco upon learning that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in Trinidad to attend the 45th meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government.
Jimenez and his Russian wife Daria Jimenez Vasco have been stranded in Trinidad for more than two months and are homeless. Although they have been offered a place to stay for two days, they have yet to receive word from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regarding their claim for refugee status.
Prior to their arrival in Trinidad on April 18, the young couple had been living, studying and working in Russia. After the start of the war in Ukraine, police were conducting raids and recruiting men to join the army. To avoid being recruited Jimenez and his wife decided to leave Russia and go to Cuba. While in his home country, Jimenez said he spoke out about what he believed were untruths being spread about the war, and the couple were detained and questioned by authorities. When their story was published, Jimenez was told they had to leave Cuba or he would be arrested.
They arrived in Trinidad to seek refugee status and get resettled in another country. Refugee status would allow them to stay in T&T and have the right to work until they can be resettled. The couple registered with the UNHCR but claim the UN Refugee Agency has been slow to act on their case. They have made repeated requests for updates to various members of staff at the UNHCR office in Port of Spain. In the meantime the couple say they have not been afforded the rights which refugees are entitled to. As a result, Jimenez and his wife are homeless and have no money. In response to our requests for comment, the UN Refugee Agency said the UNHCR does not share confidential data or information with third parties.
“We are in Trinidad legally but we are in limbo,”said Jimenez, who is pleading with the UNHCR to act faster on claims for refugee status.
The 28-year-old told the Express that he knows of several Cubans who are in difficulty in Trinidad but do not want to speak out of fear of being victimised.
The Express reached out to one Cuban national living in the US who was willing to speak about the two years he spent as a refugee in Trinidad. In September 2013, Vladimir Aguilar left Cuba and came to Trinidad. He said the first eight months in this country were some of the most difficult in his life; he found jobs that put his skills as a cameraman to work, the money he earned helped him pay for a roof over his head.
Every month he was required to go to the Immigration Department and get a document permitting him to stay in the country. Aguilar said he waited for six months for a call from the UNHCR to come in for an interview. When he got tired of waiting he and his fiancée decided to leave Trinidad and join thousands of migrants on one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes. They crossed from Venezuela into Colombia and traversed the infamous Darién Gap between Colombia and Panama before continuing their trek through Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala. Aguilar says that upon their arrival in Mexico they were detained by immigration for 20 days. They were resettled in the US and began a new life in Kentucky. Today Aguilar shares social and political commentary on Cuba and the Cuban diaspora on his own YouTube channel and Facebook page The Cuban Show.
“I was lucky, but I think Carlos and his wife are trapped in their current circumstances,” said Aguilar who interviewed the couple on his Facebook page. “I don’t think people understand what happens in countries like Cuba. When you try to explain the dangers of socialism and communism some think it’s funny or that you are lying. I risked my life and crossed eight countries not because I wanted to but because I had no other choice.”
Aguilar has one wish for Jimenez and his wife: “I hope Carlos and Daria can be relocated to a third country since Trinidad does not offer political refuge and that the UNHCR does not do the job for which they were designed—to assist and protect political refugees.”