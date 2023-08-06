Refugee couple stranded in T&T start new life in Brazil

THE Russian-Cuban refugee couple who were stranded in Trinidad and homeless for nearly three months are now safely in Brazil where they hope to start a new life.
Out of fear of being picked up by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and eventually deported, Carlos Jimenez Vasco, 28, and his Russian wife, Daria Jimenez Vasco, 24, left Trinidad on a flight to Guyana on July 17, with tickets that were purchased by “coyotes” (people who smuggle immigrants across borders).
Days after their arrival, however, the couple endured an ordeal during which their lives were in danger.
Following the intervention of Guyana’s Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, which facilitated a legal and safe route to the Brazilian border, Jimenez and his wife were able to cross into Brazil and request refugee status.
It is the latest development in what has been a long, arduous journey in the couple’s search for a new country and home.
Prior to the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the newly married couple were living, working and studying in the Kushelevskaya Doroga region of St Petersburg, Russia.
Jimenez explained that as the invasion progressed, police began looking for men to recruit in the army.
To avoid being recruited, the couple who are both opposed to the war fled Russia.
On January 13, they landed in Jimenez’s home country of Cuba which shares a strong alliance with Russia.
Two months after they arrived in Cuba, Jimenez began speaking out about what he said were false reports being spread about Russia and the war in Ukraine.
He and his wife were interrogated, and Jimenez said the Cuban authorities threatened him with arrest if he and Daria did not leave the island immediately.
Since there are no visa restrictions between Cuba and T&T, Jimenez purchased two tickets to Trinidad and Tobago, with the intention of applying for refugee status with the UNHCR.
They arrived on April 18 with only their passports and the clothes on their backs after their luggage, which contained family photos and other personal effects, was lost.
The couple registered with the UNHCR, but claimed the UN Refugee Agency was slow to act on their case.
Jimenez showed the Express numerous requests for updates on their claim for refugee status, which he made to the Living Water Community and various members of staff at the UNHCR office in Port of Spain.
The couple also said they were not afforded the rights which refugees are entitled to, including food and lodging.
As a result, they were at the mercy of other Cubans living in Trinidad for a place to sleep and food to eat.
The university-educated couple even slept on the streets at times.
In response to enquiries from the Express last month, representatives from UNHCR’s offices in Panama and Trinidad said they do not share confidential data with third parties.
Following the publication of their story exclusively in the Express on July 3, a reader who wanted to be identified only as “MP” contacted the couple and offered them assistance with meals and money for basic necessities.
“I have a history of helping people,” MP told the Sunday Express. “When I read the article ‘Refugee Couple Stranded in T&T’, I knew exactly what I had to do. There were no ifs, ands or buts, I had to help.”
Afraid of being
separated, trafficked
The last message Jimenez received from the UNHCR was on July 6.
He was informed via WhatsApp that he and his wife would be contacted to have an interview with the UNHCR, but no specific date could be provided because their schedule was already full for the “next couple of weeks”.
The couple’s situation became more dire when they learnt of the arrest of close to 200 Venezuelans during a joint police exercise in St James on July 9, mere days after a High Court judge ruled that all migrants, refugees and asylum seekers can be deported, even if they are registered with the UNHCR.
“We can be next,” Jimenez told the Express at the time. “Our situation is unbearable but it can still get even worse. The worst possible scenario would be being separated and never seeing each other again. That’s what we’ve been afraid of since the beginning.”
Desperate for a solution and not wanting to risk being arrested and deported (Jimenez to Cuba and his wife to Russia), they decided to leave the country for Guyana.
The initial plan was to be guided to the Guyana-Brazil border and eventually cross over to Uruguay.
After arriving in Guyana on July 17, however, they realised they were in danger of being trafficked.
With help from MP, they were able to pay for safe accommodations and were put in the hands of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.
“The authorities in Guyana were more competent and humane than in Trinidad. The Counter-Trafficking Unit was kind to us. They treated us like human beings, which was the most important part. They’re professionals who showed us they care, and I’m still impressed that they figured out something so fast and not just something, but something good for us,” Jimenez told the Sunday Express.
Unlike T&T, Guyana is not a state party to the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees.
On July 27, the couple boarded a minibus in Georgetown and were driven for hours to the Brazilian border.
With the legal paperwork they received from Guyana’s Home Affairs Ministry, Brazil’s border control accepted their refugee claim and registered the couple in their database.
Hoping for the best for other refugees
Jimenez acknowledges that the road ahead is long, but while they wait for their case to be processed, he and his wife can work legally, obtain individual taxpayer registration numbers, access health and education services, along with other benefits, and even open a bank account.
They intend to eventually settle down in one of the major cities in Brazil, and are now making use of the free Portuguese classes available for refugees.
Jimenez says he does not hate Trinidad, but hopes the relevant authorities who are mandated to help start seeing migrants and refugees as human beings.
“There is such a thing as social responsibility. When people accept that, they can actually change things,” said Jimenez. “I’m hoping for the best for every refugee and immigrant who is still in T&T. They deserve better than what we were given there.”