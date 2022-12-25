Refused licence on 3 grounds

The Margaret Kistow Home was refused a licence to operate by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) on three grounds.

The home appealed this decision, stating that it was not given an opportunity to defend itself, and that there was also a conflict of interest with respect to one of the members of the Judith Jones investigative committee.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy has instructed CATT to withdraw its refusal to grant the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home a licence and to commence an investigation.

By letter dated December 13, 2022, Webster-Roy wrote to Kistow’s chief executive officer (CEO), Margaret Kistow, informing her of the investigation.

The Sunday Express obtained the letters exchanged between CATT and the home prior to the minister’s decision.

On October 27, 2022, CATT wrote to Kistow, informing her that the Authority, by a decision dated June 6, 2022, had refused the application for a licence.

It stated this decision was in accordance with Section 5 of the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act Chap 46:04, since the home was unable to satisfactorily meet the requirements for licensing of a community residence.

“In light of this decision, please note that upon relocation of all the children within the care of the ­Authority from the Home, the Margaret Kistow Home will cease to be considered as a Community Residence by the Authority,” it stated.

The letter added that Kistow had the option of re-applying for a licence and the right to appeal the Authority’s decision within 14 days of receiving the letter.

The grounds for the refusal of the residence licence were:

1. Public Health Certificate and Report—Ministry of Health inspection dated March 28, 2022.

2. Report from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service Inspection—dated April 18, 2022.

3. Report by the investigation team appointed by the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes—December 2021.

Kistow appeals

By letter dated November 10, 2022, to the minister directly, ­Kistow appealed the Authority’s ­decision.

The letter stated that the “appellant” was appealing against all three grounds listed by CATT, and that the Authority had refused to allow the home an opportunity to correct certain deficiencies mentioned in the Public Health Certificate and report of the Ministry of Health inspection and the Fire Service inspection.

Another appeal ground was the alleged refusal of CATT to allow the home an opportunity to ­defend itself against allegations contained in the report by the Cabinet-­appointed investigative team.

The letter stated that CATT’s grounds cannot be supported, as there are other community residences which do not have either fire and public-health approvals, or both, and which were granted extensions until March 2023 to correct deficiencies that prevented approval, while the Margaret Kistow home was not given any such opportunity.

The letter further cited conflict of interest of a member of the independent investigation who failed to disclose a personal connection and to seek recusal due to a conflict of interest or bias in relation to the investigation and/recommendations with respect to the Appellant thereby substantially negatively affecting the Independent Investigative Team, causing an illegality or irregularity during its investigations.

The home requested that the decision to refuse the licence be quashed and that the home be granted an extension until March 2023 to obtain approval from Public Health and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service.

The Sunday Express contacted CATT for comment on Wednesday but was told by its communications department that a response to questions would have been provided yesterday. However, up to last night nothing was forthcoming.

