Refused licence on 3 grounds

Did you know that survivors of violent crimes can stand to be compensated by the State for their injuries?

The Criminal Injuries Compensation Act, 21 of 1999 (the Act) provides for the families or dependants of those who die as a result of violent crime to be compensated by the State.

The Act allows for compensation to persons or dependants of persons who suffered “criminal injury” and injury as a direct result of a crime of violence, and includes any harm or injury done to a person’s physical or mental condition.