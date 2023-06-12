Regiment private among two charged for stolen Galil

A PRIVATE in the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment is one of two people who have been charged in connection with the disappearance of a Galil assault rifle and an ammunition magazine last weekend from Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas.
Private Renaldo Wanza, 22, of Belmont, and his alleged accomplice, Brandon Moonsammy, 30, were charged for offences based on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said in a statement yesterday.
The soldier has been charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public office; one offence of larceny of the weapon, the illegal transfer of the weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition.
Moonsammy, of Macoya Settlement, Tunapuna, was charged alongside Wanza for misbehaviour in public office to wit transferring a firearm and receiving the rifle knowing it to be stolen.
Last weekend the assault rifle went missing from Teteron Barracks resulting in a week-long investigation by members of the Regiment and the TTPS.
On Friday, six days after it went missing, the weapon was located at Bellerand Road, Chaguaramas, after officers received an anonymous tip that the firearm was hidden approximately a quarter-mile down the road leading to the Chaguaramas golf course in Macqueripe near a building with the sign Jog Chag 10-Fitness Trail.
Police investigators said the Western Division Criminal Investigations Department and officers of the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit went to the location where the black Galil rifle and one magazine containing four rounds of 5.56 ammunition were found in a black garbage bag on the side of a concrete structure.
The Western Division Crime Scene Unit was called in and the rifle and ammunition were secured.
Upon examination of the firearm, it was found to be the one that was reported missing.
On Friday the lead investigator and team met with the DPP who, based on the information gather by investigators, directed that the two be charged for the offence. They are expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate today.