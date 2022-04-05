Staff members at the Registrar General Department have been asked to sign a confidentiality agreement and not make any disclosures to the media.
The agreement comes in the wake of the imbroglio involving the Chief Parliamentary Counsel Ian MacIntyre and former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi published in the Express.
In a memo dated March 23, 2022 addressed to all Registrar General Department (RGD) Staff, Registrar General Karen Bridgewater stated: “It has become apparent within recent time, that members of staff have been informing the public of confidential operations of the RGD, inclusive of internal communications by management to staff” which was “clearly in breach of the provisions” in the Civil Service Act and the Confidential clause which persons on contract are required to observe.
“In acknowledgement of the said breaches and the importance placed on confidentiality with respect to the records, systems and operations of the RGD, members of staff will now be required to sign an Employee Non-Disclosure/Confidentiality and Conduct Standards Agreement in respect of information held at the Registrar General’s Department to further confirm their awareness of the standard protocols and their agreement to same.
“This agreement details the expected conduct of all staff with respect to confidentiality in the performance of their duties,” the memo stated.
The agreement requires the person to “solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare” she/he would not “without due authority, in any manner whatsoever publish or communicate any facts or information that come to my knowledge by reason of such employment”.
No media disclosures
The employee is required to further agree that:
“1) I will not make any unauthorised disclosure or copies, for purposes unrelated to the performance of my duties of official documents or information of which I have become aware in the course of the performance of my duties.
2) I will not disclose to any party or entity, discussions or information relative to the operations or systems, electronic or otherwise, of the RGD, AGLA (Attorney General and Legal Affairs), unless authorised to do so by virtue of the performance of my duties or authorised by senior management of the RGD, AGLA.
3) I will not disclose to the media or on social media platforms, the operations of the Registrar General’s Department nor respond to questions of policy as implemented pursuant to the mandate of the RGD, AGLA.
4) In the course of performing my duties, I will not use my position, or any information obtained thereby, to further my own private or business interest, or to further the private business interests of any person or entity whether through advice, recommendations or otherwise.
5)I will not disclose to any persons or entity, unless required in the discharge of my duties or unless authorisation is given from senior management of the RGD, AGLA, any information relative to the records (Civil, Companies and Land records) held by the Registrar General’s Department, AGLA.
6) I will not copy or disseminate to any person or entity, by electronic means or otherwise, unless duly authorised to so do, any records of the RGD, AGLA.
7) I will not copy, disseminate or disclose to any person or entity, personal information, (eg identity information, photographic images, contact information, phone numbers, e-mail address or mailing address) of any clients of the RGD, AGLA.
8) I will not tamper with, alter or destroy (by electronic means or otherwise) any records held by the RGD, AGLA or the personal information of any client of the RGD, AGLA.
9) I shall not tamper with the computer systems of the RGD, AGLA, so as to cause the in-operability of said systems, or, unless authorised by senior management, to extract data from same to share or disseminate to any person or entity.
10) I shall immediately inform my senior officer in writing if I am offered a bribe to secure or to tamper with information or records held by the RGD, AGLA.
11) All property provided to me by the RGD, AGLA for the execution of my duties shall remain the sole and exclusive property of the RGD, AGLA, and will be immediately returned to the authorised officer at the Registrar General’s Department at the end of my term of employment”.
The agreement ends by stating it will remain in force for the duration of the person’s term of employment at the RGD, AGLA.
The Registrar General’s Department is responsible for maintaining all legal records pertaining to the Land, Civil and Companies Registries of Trinidad and Tobago.