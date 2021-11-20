Registrar’s appointment under scrutiny

Did the alleged friendship between a top judicial officer and attorney Kevon Swan land him the job of Registrar of the Industrial Court?
The process by which Swan was appointed Registrar of the Industrial Court by the Chief Justice Ivor Archie-led Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) two weeks ago has come under fierce scrutiny.
The Industrial Court announced Swan’s appointment as Registrar via social media. The court was made aware of the appointment on November 4, and Swan assumed duties on November 8.
Days after the announcement, a screen shot of a WhatsApp conversation purporting to be between Swan and a friend surfaced, in which “Kevon Swan” boasts of a top Judicial officer “who has done so much by getting me this job and I am sure there were other applicants more qualified than me. But (name called) is good”.
In one of those messages, “Swan” is congratulated by the other person, who asked whether there were more vacancies at the court.
In response, the person purporting to be Swan replied, “I can ask (name called) if he needs anyone at the court. Knowing him, (name called) will make room or he can squeeze you in, but he has to be careful, too many eyes at the Hall, which was why he organised for me to be at the Industrial Court.”
The Sunday Express contacted Swan last Monday for comment on the WhatsApp messages. Swan denied outright that he wrote the messages.
“What? I do not know anything about that. This is all very alarming to me. I did not send those messages. This is very alarming to me,” he said.
Before he could be asked any further questions, he ended the call, saying, “I do not have anything to say about this. This is all very alarming to me.”
The following questions were sent to him via WhatsApp after he ended the call:
1. Was the post of Registrar of the Industrial Court advertised and did you apply?
2. Who interviewed you for this position?
3. Have you assumed duty at the Industrial Court?
4. What is your relationship with (person named)?
5. Did (person named) alert you to the vacancy of Registrar at the Industrial Court?
6. Were you given this position based on an alleged friendship with (person named).
No responses have been received to date.
The Sunday Express contacted the Protocol office of the Judiciary for clarification on the appointment, and was re-directed to the JLSC. A message was sent to Chief Justice Ivor Archie as head of the JLSC at 12.46 p.m. last Monday, and reminder messages on Wednesday at 5.13 p.m., Thursday at 1.30 p.m., and Friday at 9.57 a.m.
The CJ has not responded to the questions.
About Swan
Swan was called to the Bar in 2005 and previously served as director of legal services at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, and acted as State Counsel II at the Ministry of Planning in 2014.
His resume states that from 2012 to 2013, he was principal researcher, Innovation and Access to the Knowledge Department, South Centre, Geneva, Switzerland; practised as an associate attorney in the British Virgin Islands; and conducted criminal and civil litigation and commercial law at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.
Workers upset
Workers at the court, who spoke to the Sunday Express last week on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, claimed the post was not advertised internally at the court, as is customary. Workers say they did not even know that moves were being made to fill the post, which has been vacant since December 2020 when former registrar Noel Inniss retired.
Workers say the position was not advertised by the Service Commissions Department, the Secretariat of the JLSC. They felt that Assistant Registrar Kathy-Ann Alexander-Fraser ought to have been considered for the job.
Alexander-Fraser has been employed at the court for more than a decade and has acted as registrar several times, in the absence of Inniss. She has also been performing the duties since Inniss retired last year.
Alexander-Fraser confirmed she was, in fact, interviewed by the JLSC when the Sunday Express contacted her last Friday.
She was, however, unwilling to give any further information.
“You know I will not be able to comment on that,” she said.
Sources say for the job to be advertised, the JLSC was required to give a directive to the Service Commissions Department to produce the advertisment. After that, the advertisment would have been placed on the commission’s website, and would have also been forwarded to and circulated inside the Industrial Court.
If the advertisment was not placed, as workers allege, that would have had the effect of denying others the opportunity to apply, be interviewed and considered for the position by the JLSC.
Several Industrial Court employees who spoke to the Sunday Express said they were “taken by surprise” and were “outraged” when they learned that the Service Commissions Department informed the Industrial Court on November 4 that Swan was appointed as Registrar.
“How is that possible? We did not even know they were going to get someone for the position. We knew it was vacant, but if anybody had to get it, the best person is Ms Fraser,” said one employee.
“That was really unfair to her. She was doing the job for so long. So she knows what she is doing and we know what she can do. Nobody is better suited to that job than her. I really felt it for her. This whole thing had to be some kind of secrecy and favouritism thing going on,” said the worker.
Service Commissions
Department silent
The Sunday Express contacted the Service Commissions Department via its website scd@gov.tt last Thursday afternoon and enquired whether an advertisment for the job was placed. No response was forthcoming to the following questions:
1. Did the Service Commissions Department issue any advertisment for the post of Registrar of the Industrial Court?
2. What is the process before such an advertisment is made?
3. Did the JLSC advise the Service Commission Department that the advertisment be placed?
4. If the advertisment was made, where and when was it placed?