San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello

THE TRIAL period for the relocation of the Port of Spain and Chaguanas taxi stands to King’s Wharf, San Fernando, has been reduced to two weeks. San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said yesterday some of the drivers “cried their hearts out about their expenses” to him and, instead of the initial one-month trial period, the move will be done for two weeks.

In a letter to the two associations and in a public notice earlier this week, it was stated the stands will be relocated to King’s Wharf between the hours of 6 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. They will be allowed to return to Upper High Street and Harris Promenade between 6 p.m. and 5.30 a.m.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

I did not say ‘lazy’

I did not say ‘lazy’

Although Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Public Service has deteriorated and many public servants produce “absolutely nothing” and expect to be paid, he said yesterday he did not describe them as “lazy”.

Quamina: No conflict of interest

Quamina: No conflict of interest

Attorney Michael Quamina has dismissed criticisms and questions over his appointment as chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), ­saying he is ready to take on the job. He said concerns over potential conflict of interest with him being Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s lawyer in the “fake oil” scandal are unfounded.

Sat gets warrant

Sat gets warrant

Police have provided Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj with a copy of the warrant which gave them the authority to search the Tunapuna premises of Radio and TV Jaagriti.

Finally, bail for Marlene’s hubby

Finally, bail for Marlene’s hubby

FRAUD and conspiracy accused Michael Carew was released from jail yesterday morning. Carew has been in custody since last Monday. Carew is the husband of fired public administration minister Marlene McDonald, who is outside on $2 million bail.