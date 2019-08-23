THE TRIAL period for the relocation of the Port of Spain and Chaguanas taxi stands to King’s Wharf, San Fernando, has been reduced to two weeks. San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said yesterday some of the drivers “cried their hearts out about their expenses” to him and, instead of the initial one-month trial period, the move will be done for two weeks.
In a letter to the two associations and in a public notice earlier this week, it was stated the stands will be relocated to King’s Wharf between the hours of 6 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. They will be allowed to return to Upper High Street and Harris Promenade between 6 p.m. and 5.30 a.m.