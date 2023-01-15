Rejected and forgotten by society

Johnathon was born an unwanted child, discarded by his mother in the restroom of a local fried chicken restaurant and relinquished to the children’s ward of the San Fernando General Hospital nearly two decades ago.
Within the walls of the former Ward 14, the young cerebral palsy patient would spend years, hands tied to the bars of a metal bed-frame on which his mattress was laid, uttering grunts to the healthcare workers who had inevitably become his sole caregivers while stationed there.
At night, he slept without a blanket.
The nurses assigned to the ward took turns washing and changing his clothing.
Unattended, he spoke in the unknown language of child-like gibberish typical of young children.
But Johnathon’s life was an invisible one, the child fading into a forgotten face that would eventually leave the ward and die an unknown death.
When the Sunday Express visited the hospital in 2020 to determine his status, no workers could verify his location or that he had ever once lived there.
Only after speaking with various disability advocates would we learn that Johnathon had likely been transferred to the Mt Hope hospital, where he died of kidney failure.
The details about the care before his death, no-one was willing to share.
Littered throughout the public healthcare system are an unknown number of developmentally disabled persons—people like Johnathon, unable to care for themselves, rejected by society and forgotten.
Some of them grew into adults and were taken to Wards 12 and 13 of the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, where they existed before dying.
In these wards, approximately 39 childlike adults are currently housed and will remain for the duration of their lives, without access to relevant therapies or education.
They sleep on uncovered mattresses and pass vacant stares at the healthcare workers who care for them until they die—those without surviving family members, buried in a pauper’s funeral by the State.
Unprotected by legislation and unaccommodated by State specialised homes, the Express was told by several stakeholders over the past week that the erasure of these persons has been no secret but, rather, a problem that has been ignored for nearly 40 years.
Various stakeholders spoke up in response to last week’s Sunday Express expose, that revealed that an untold number of our most vulnerable developmentally disabled were living their entire lives in public hospitals.
It was no secret
“I was at the Port of Spain General Hospital in the ’70s and the ’80s and then at Mount Hope in the ’90s. We all knew what was going on. It is not a secret to the paediatricians or to the disability associations, but maybe a secret to the public,” said paediatrician Dr David Bratt, who told the Sunday Express that advocates had tried for decades to help the children, petitioning multiple governments since the 1980s.
“...These children are difficult to cope with. Some of our parents are heroes, but sometimes they give up. The children end up at Port of Spain Hospital or San Fernando Hospital or Mt Hope. Then they are occupying a bed and eventually they end up at a ward in St Ann’s. It is a huge problem,” he said.
Bratt, who now operates a private practice in St James, said throughout his time within the public healthcare system, paediatricians, the Families in Action non-governmental organisation (NGO) and “American consultants” had lobbied for the establishment of the national child development centre based at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Mt Hope that would facilitate early diagnosis and intervention therapies for children with developmental disabilities.
Early intervention, he said, could be pivotal for persons with developmental disabilities, resulting in less public cost through hospitals and, in some cases, increased functionality for those affected.
Throughout the project’s life cycle, he said, the groups had visited and witnessed the patients on the wards at St Ann’s on multiple occasions.
The issue was brought to the attention of successive administrations, he added.
However, the project would never materialise.
“We visited the children’s ward in St Ann’s several times, and we made representations to a number of governments from the late ’80s to ’90s, whatever governments were in power at the time... We never got anywhere because interest was always shown but we got nowhere,” he said.
Cerebral Palsy Association president Crystal Jones told the Sunday Express the group had first discovered the St Ann’s wards in 2013, after the mother of a Cerebral Palsy Association member was institutionalised as a result of stress.
While visiting the mother there, Jones said, the group was told by healthcare workers of the patients of Wards 12 and 13.
And since the discovery, the group has attempted to bring the issue to the attention of various ministries and the public, she said.
“This has been an ongoing thing; this has been something reported to the ministries, and more is needed to be done for these people afflicted with cerebral palsy. What happens is sometimes when these children reach a certain age, they are taken off therapeutic services and you have to go and find a facility to take care of your child. There are a lot of parents that died and their children are here, and there is nowhere to put them. That is the sad reality.
“All the ministers were aware of what is going on... Not a damn thing was done. The Government needs to prioritise these harsh times. They said they are trying to assist the vulnerable, these people are the most vulnerable. They did not take any advice from the people who need the help for their children...,” she said.
President of the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT) Teresina Sieunarine also told the Sunday Express the group had been aware of the situation at St Ann’s for decades, lobbying various ministers in the ministries of Health, Social Development and others for years on the matter.
“We have been an organisation for 32 years and we have been dealing with this. We were aware for a long time. We have met ministers of health along the way, and I think you need to speak to some of these ministers... we have always tried to get them on board to understand what is going with St Ann’s,” she said.
The Society, she said had recently dealt with the case of a severely autistic child whose mother had passed away.
Without available relatives to assume care, the child would end up being placed in St Ann’s where he, too, died shortly before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.
The circumstances surrounding his death were not shared with the Society, she said.
But despite the pleas of several parents, many still live in fear of what would happen to their children if they (their caregivers) are outlived.
It is a question for which the group has yet to receive any definitive response, she said.
“Where adults with disabilities whose parents pass away, where do they go? There is nowhere,” Sieunarine said last week.
She said the implementation of legislation had stalled, and people with developmental disabilities left on the back burner of domestic politics.
“I think the crux of the matter is that persons with disabilities are not being valued enough by the powers that be and the society at large and, therefore, we need highlighting like this. Not enough is being done by them.
“Do you know how many parents call and are worried. They are getting on in age and they don’t know what will happen. They may have siblings, but they can’t really understand when the parent dies. We don’t know where they end up,” she said. She said the association had advocated for the construction of two group homes in D’Abadie years ago. However, she said the group was told they would need to purchase the land to make this a reality.
“How could we afford this? We are barely making it (with) what we are doing now,” she said.
Years of failings
Over the years, there have been various reports of public calls for the establishment of appropriate resources catered to the developmentally disabled.
In 2012, a woman with mild cerebral palsy gave birth to a child in the restroom of a fast food restaurant in Sangre Grande.
The child would pass away, and his mother would be subjected to public scrutiny.
Then councillor for Sangre North/West Dayne Francois stated that the young woman had been failed by social services, and called for the establishment of appropriate facilities.
“There are also no safety nets for individuals living with disabilities who have ‘aged out’ of children’s homes by the time they reach 18... People with disabilities are not sub-human, it’s very important that anyone with a developmental disability lives to their fullest potential. Programmes should be put in place that would encourage such ones to be independent and even employable. If we treat them as normal as possible, they can accomplish so much,” said Francois in 2012.
In 2021 psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh called for the implementation of safe-haven laws that would decriminalise the leaving of unharmed infants with statutorily designated private people or institutions, citing that children born with health complications like cerebral palsy or Down’s syndrome were at risk of parental abandonment.
In 2010, a $12 million facility, equipped with a cerebral palsy treatment centre to help people with the disability avoid being “left behind”, was promised by the then-minister of the people.
Clueless ministers
Since the commissioning of Wards 12 and 13 of the St Ann’s hospital in 1978, there have been ten ministers of health. The list of these ministers is as follows:
• 1981 Norma Lewis-Phillip
(deceased)
People’s National Movement (PNM)
• 1986 Dr Emmanuel Hosein
Current president of Disabled People International;
National Alliance of Reconstruction (NAR)
• 1991 Dr Linda Baboolal
(deceased)
(PNM)
• 1995 Dr Hamza Rafeeq
United National Congress (UNC)
• 2000 Dr Fuad Khan
(UNC)
• 2001 Colm Imbert
Current Minister of Finance
(PNM)
• 2002 John Rahael
(PNM)
• 2007 Jerry Narace
(PNM)
• 2010 Dr Fuad Khan
(UNC/former People’s Partnership government)
• 2015-present Terrence Deyalsingh
Present Minister of Health
(PNM)
Over the past week the Sunday Express contacted several of them to ask for their knowledge of persons with developmental disabilities in the public healthcare system.
We asked if throughout their respective tenures as ministers of health they had been aware that people with developmental disabilities, whose parents passed away or those who were abandoned, had been left in the healthcare system and eventually transferred to the St Ann’s Hospital.
These are their responses:
Dr Emmanuel Hosein:
“What happened with disabilities I can’t answer for, I wasn’t aware of individuals with that kind of thing. I remember the doctor in charge of developmental abnormalities—she may be the person to ask. I wasn’t personally aware of things like (that) when I toured St Ann’s, there were elderly people I can’t say what the diagnosis of the individuals were, I was not aware of children. There were people who were in St Ann’s for years. There were centres where old persons with psychiatric cases could be helped, but those were closed years later so some of those cases were sent there from St Ann’s. Those were mostly psychiatric centres.”
Hosein said the knowledge of such issues would be delegated to those who consulted with the ministry on the issue of developmental disabilities.
Knowledge of and proposals for housing such people would only reach the minister should they be raised in Parliament.
During his tenure, he said he could recall no such issue being brought to his attention.
Last year, Hosein was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in the sphere of empowerment of disabled persons.
Dr Hamza Rafeeq:
Rafeeq declined to answer, given his years-long departure from politics. He referred the Sunday Express to Dr Rampersad Parasram.
“Let me not answer that. The person in charge of that time at mental health was Dr Rampersad Parasram,” said Rafeeq.
Dr Fuad Khan:
“There were people who had cerebral palsy and Down syndrome but there were organisations that took care of them, and we gave donations to those organisations. I can’t recall any of that right now, that is something I would remember,” he said.
Terrence Deyalsingh:
The Sunday Express contacted Deyalsingh via WhatsApp last week, asking about the ministry’s knowledge and role in the placement of persons with disabilities throughout the public healthcare system.
“Please forward your request to NWRHA (Northwest Regional Health Authority),” he said.
The Sunday Express contacted former minister John Rahael on WhatsApp last week for a response.
None was received.
The Sunday Express could not contact Colm Imbert, who was Minister of Health between 2001 and 2003, as this reporter is blocked by Imbert.
Jerry Narace could not be reached for a response.
As of Friday, the wards at the St Ann’s Hospital continue to exist.
There has been no announced plan for a policy change.
NWRHA response
Contacted for a response on the patients of Wards 12 and 13 of the St Ann’s Hospital last week, the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) stated that the wards housed subnormal patients—those who have “a condition of arrested or incomplete development of mind and who requires care, supervision, treatment and control, or any of them, for his own protection or welfare or for the protection or welfare of others”.
Asked about a lack of relevant therapy administered to the developmentally disabled housed in these wards, the NWRHA stated that these persons were not able to engage in psychological therapeutic activity.
“The patients housed in these two wards have been there on average for over 30 years. They were transferred from other hospitals into the St Ann’s Hospital with severe developmental disorders such as Down syndrome and intellectual disability,” it said.
In addition, it said, its doctors and nurses were trained and qualified in the field of psychiatry.