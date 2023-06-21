Relatives fear cover-up

Relatives of Allanlane Ramkissoon, the Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) employee who died after being badly burnt in an incident at the NiQuan plant in Pointe-a-Pierre last week, are calling for answers, saying it seems as though the incident is being covered up.
“We want to know where is the incident report? What exactly happened to my brother? Where was the HSE (Health Safety and Environment) officers? Who checked to see if this plant was safe before they sent my brother? It just looking like a cover up to us because we’re not getting any information. What OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Authority) has to say? What the companies have to say?” Ramkissoon’s younger sister, Ruthlane Ramkissoon-Gobin, asked yesterday.
Speaking at the family’s Barrackpore home, Ruthlane added that, “It’s not like my brother was on drugs or in a shooting or it was a robbery or something illegal that he was doing, he was working hard and this happened to him. He was doing an innocent day’s work and this happened to him.”
‘We want answers’
The family said Ramkissoon sustained burns to 60 per cent of his body.
Ramkissoon, a pipefitter, 35, of Barrackpore, worked the night shift at the NiQuan plant. His siblings described him as the backbone of the family.
Ruthlane said the death of the father of two was a “big loss” for his parents, 66-year-old Christine and Danny Ramkissoon, 72, and Allanlane’s six siblings. “He had the vision and the dreams and the one to push us. Anything happen, he is the one that would step up,” the sister said.
Elder sister Evelaine Ramkissoon said the family has been left without information on the incident. “It is unfair to us, it is really unfair to us that we are in the dark and nobody is coming to tell us. We have no report on this matter. All they said is investigation is going on,” she said.
She said that she was terrified over what occurred with Allanlane. “I saw an article where they said he was lying on the ground for three hours, waiting for an ambulance to come for him. After going through something so terrible, he was there suffering. We don’t know what is the truth, we don’t know what went on and we want answers because we don’t know who to turn to, we don’t know what to do now,” she said.
Ruthlane said her pensioner parents were hurting. While their son was in hospital after being burnt, they only got to see him through a video call. “This is breaking them apart and we are trying to hold them up,” she said.
Danny Ramkissoon has cataract and other health issues while Christine Ramkissoon has problems with her knees. Mom Christine said Allanlane had planned to cast a walkway for her to be able to easily access the home, fix the house and organise her knee surgery. He was also the one who would transport her to the clinic and grocery and purchase her medication.
The tearful mother said, “I real hurt, it real terrible seeing that I lost a big daughter to Covid. In 2021 she died, then my mother died, my sister died and then Allan come and die, that is really hard. I will miss my son, he was everything in my life...Allan just leave we and gone.”
A good brother
Ruthlane said while some other siblings worked temporarily, “All of us would chip in and help but all us don’t have a permanent work like him.”
Evelaine said her brother took her into his home after she was stabbed 14 times by a person she knew back in 2021. He had also taken care of her son and continued to take him to and from school. She has been unable to work after the stabbing incident.
Evelaine who has been taking care of Allanlane’s daughters, ages 13 and 15, while his wife is in Colombia, said it has been emotionally difficult. “When I go outside to feed his dogs and his chicken and water his plants, I does be bawling and screaming because I can’t do it in front of the children and I have to wipe my face and go inside and pretend that everything is ok,” she said.
She said she has been unable to sleep and has been left traumatised. “We need some answers. We need to know what is going on, we are in the dark, we are hurting. This is so horrifying, this is like a nightmare,” she said.
Allanlane’s elder brother, Johnlane Ramkissoon, said that, following the 2021 explosion at the NiQuan plant, he spoke to Allanlane about leaving this line of work. He said his brother was considering doing such this year, to get more involved in agriculture which the family considered safer. The family has several acres of land that can be used for planting. “He set plants, fruits and vegetables, thousands of plants. Me and he was doing grafting, we have about 20 or 30 grafted plants,” Johnlane said.
President of the Pointe-a-Pierre branch of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Christopher Jackman told the Express on Monday that Allanlane encountered a process leak where a flammable substance sprayed onto him and this then ignited.
Relatives heard that he was on a platform, moving a hose, when one of the workers observed the fire and called out to him. “In seconds, he turned his back and tried to fit through a space a little bigger than his body. He tried to save himself but he was in a confined space and he got blast with that explosion. Half of his body was hanging through the space that he dive into. He dropped his body and start to roll on the ground,” Evelaine said.
Investigating team appointed
In a news release on Monday, NiQuan Plant Energy Trinidad Ltd said that the MEES employee was injured in an accidental flashfire at its Pointe-a-Pierre plant.
The company said he died on Sunday while being treated at a Specialist Burn Unit in Colombia.
In the release the company extended “heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Ramkissoon, with the assurance that all appropriate measures are being taken to respond accordingly to the requirements of all parties.”
It said that an investigation is being conducted into the circumstances and all regulatory bodies have been notified.
Condolences were also offered by the Massy Group which said that it continues to support his family during this difficult time.
The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries also issued a media release in which it too extended condolences to the family.