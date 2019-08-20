Relatives unsuccessful with bail for Carew

DESPITE attempts to have him bailed out yesterday, relatives of fraud and conspiracy-accused Michael Carew were unsuccessful and he spent last night at the Port of Spain Prison.
Carew is the husband of fired public administration minister Marlene McDonald, who is on $2 million bail. Co-accused Victor McEachrane has also been unable to secure bail. Carew, Wayne Anthony, 66, Edgar Zephyrine, 75, and McEachrane, 65, all appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle on 49 various charges last week Monday at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.