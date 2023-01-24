TEN MINUTES of terror.
Relatives of the two brothers and a cousin shot and killed at their D’Abadie home on Sunday said they had to wait until the “music finish” before coming out their homes, only to find the three dead at the unfinished home they shared with their mother.
The “music” one relative referred to was the sound of the mix of assault rifles and pistols that ended the lives of Jamal Hackshaw, 19, his brother, Andre Singh, 16, and their cousin, Keron Madoo, also 16. Another relative said the killers were in the area for ten minutes as they chased, cornered, then shot and killed the three.
Hackshaw planted and sold produce, Singh was a Form Four pupil at El Dorado East Secondary School while Madoo was expected to join the Civilian Conservation Corps yesterday morning.
The Express yesterday revisited the small community located at Boy’s Lane, Extension, D’Abadie, which is located within spitting distance of the Priority Bus Route.
Police said around 5 p.m. on Sunday the boys were liming along the road near the Priority Bus Route when they were approached by the armed men. They ran off toward their home but the killers pursued and killed all three on the spot.
One relative who showed the Express the house where two of the boys lived said the killers spent ten minutes on the scene.
“Hear nah. I does watch all them videos of them shootings and thing and ten minutes is a long time,” he said.
Kathleen Bharath, the grandmother to all three, said: “I in shock still but the hurtful part is that the two 16-year-olds I know are totally innocent but were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
She did not elaborate on the 19-year-old.
“I inside watching television when I start to hear shots. Listen! I wait until the music finish and then I came out,” she said.
She said the gunshots were close enough for her to “know” that it was a relative of hers being shot.
Asked why someone would want to kill them she said, “I don’t know.”
She said before the incident there was no warning that something like this could happen.
“Anytime something happen you would hear the worst but as parents we are the last to know but this killing thing is going on all over but it is the first time it happened to us,” she said.
Nadia Hackshaw, 39, mother of Hackshaw and Singh, yesterday admitted being on a number of pills such as Kalms and Panadol which she said was the only way she could be interviewed.
Her hands trembled as she spoke.
“None of us doing well right now. Yes we are trying to talk but as you rest your head on the bed I am seeing it all,” she said.
“We had to wash down their blood. The incident happened by me but I was not at home as I went out. I got the call it was my mom,” she said.
She said that immediately after hearing the news she collapsed and spent half an hour on the floor, screaming.
She explained that when the boys were ambushed and ran off they headed straight home. She said that as far as she knows none of them were engaged in anything illegal and as a result had no falling out with anyone that would warrant such as attack.
She said it was for this reason none of their relatives expected anything like this.
She said Hackshaw planted and sold produce.
“I will miss him a lot. He always asked, ‘mom yuh good? yuh want anything’? and I would tell him, ‘no I cool’,” she said.
She said she spoke to her two boys before going out on Sunday.
They asked her if she would be cooking for them and she replied no.
“They does handle their stories (they can cook) but they still got food from their other relatives nearby,” she said.
She said she had two other sons but she did not know how they were going to cope.
“It was hard raising four boys but they still come out good. I had no problems or complaints or visits to the station...yuh know...stress nah but they really never gave me any trouble,” she said.