Release of 2020 SEA top 200 ‘under review’

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) “top 200” list may not be released for the 2020 exam, as Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the ministry is reviewing if it should be made public at all.
Gadsby-Dolly was responding to a query from the Express yesterday following complaints by parents over the delay in releasing the list.
The list of the 200 top performing pupils is usually made public subsequent to the release of the examination results.
In 2019, the list was issued three months after the release of results, but parents have been complaining that the 2020 list has still not been issued despite results being released since October last year.
“It is now over four months since 2020 results and there has been no sign of a release,” one parent said.
Contacted yesterday, Gadsby-Dolly said there was no delay in releasing the list but, rather, “the decision to routinely release those results is under review”.
Gadsby-Dolly did not respond to further queries sent via text message.
It is not the first change the ministry has made with regard to the way the results of the exam are publicised.
Traditionally, the SEA results are published in the newspapers the day after results are distributed to pupils.
But in 2019, responding to criticism from stakeholders who labelled the publication of results as a breach of privacy and a cause of unnecessary stress for pupils, the ministry introduced the option for parents to choose whether or not their child’s results should be published.
The option is now included on the exam registration form and many parents have opted out of sharing their children’s results publicly.
In 2020, 6,571 pupils writing the exam opted to not have their results published—almost one third of all the candidates.
The ministry has only released the names of the top three pupils for the SEA exam as well as the top performing boy.
At the recognition ceremony on October 8, the ministry also