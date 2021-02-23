Release of 2020 SEA top 200 ‘under review’

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) “top 200” list may not be released for the 2020 exam, as Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the ministry is ­reviewing if it should be made ­public at all.

Gadsby-Dolly was responding to a query from the Express yesterday following complaints by parents over the delay in releasing the list.

The list of the 200 top performing pupils is usually made public subsequent to the release of the examination results.

In 2019, the list was issued three months after the release of results, but parents have been complaining that the 2020 list has still not been issued despite results being released since October last year.

“It is now over four months since 2020 results and there has been no sign of a release,” one parent said.

Contacted yesterday, Gadsby-­Dolly said there was no delay in releasing the list but, rather, “the decision to routinely release those results is under review”.

Gadsby-Dolly did not respond to further queries sent via text message.

It is not the first change the ministry has made with regard to the way the results of the exam are publicised.

Traditionally, the SEA results are published in the newspapers the day after results are distributed to pupils.

But in 2019, responding to criti­cism from stakeholders who labelled the publication of results as a breach of privacy and a cause of unnecessary stress for pupils, the ministry introduced the option for parents to choose whether or not their child’s results should be published.

The option is now included on the exam registration form and many parents have opted out of sharing their children’s results publicly.

In 2020, 6,571 pupils writing the exam opted to not have their results published—almost one third of all the candidates.

The ministry has only released the names of the top three pupils for the SEA exam as well as the top performing boy.

At the recognition ceremony on October 8, the ministry also

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nurse dies after Covid

Nurse dies after Covid

Just when his family thought he would have been home this week after being hospitalised for Covid-19 since last year, nurse Shazard Mohammed passed away on Monday.

Mohammed, 40, a beloved nurse at the St Ann’s Hospital for the last 15 years, contracted Covid-19 in October 2020.

Young: Immigration safe from coronavirus

Young: Immigration safe from coronavirus

National Security Minister Stuart Young said yesterday there was no evidence the first immigration worker to become Covid-positive contracted the virus at work.

The minister was responding to an urgent question in the Senate from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

+2
WASA replaces acting CEO

WASA replaces acting CEO

The Water and Sewerage Autho­rity (WASA) has replaced its acting chief executive Alan Poon King as part of a programme to turn around the utility which has been leaking billions of dollars for years.

WASA was yesterday described by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales as corrupt, unproductive, unwieldy and an organisation where efficiency was sacrificed for political patronage.

Just the tip of the iceberg

Just the tip of the iceberg

They are merely touching the tip of the iceberg.

This was former prime minister Basdeo Panday’s reaction yesterday to news of the shake-up coming in the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

Release of 2020 SEA top 200 ‘under review’

Release of 2020 SEA top 200 ‘under review’

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) “top 200” list may not be released for the 2020 exam, as Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the ministry is ­reviewing if it should be made ­public at all.