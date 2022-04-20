Relief, concern after 2-year wait

Just over a half of the school population of 228,000 returned to physical classes yesterday.
According to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, a total of 121,609 pupils returned to full physical classes.
And according to a release from the ministry yesterday, there was 52 per cent attendance at the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) level, 64 per cent at primary and 67 per cent at the secondary school level.
The ministry also revealed, “In ten schools, critical works undertaken during the Easter vacation period were too extensive for completion in the required time frame, and students remain on rotational schedules while these are completed during this week. Teacher turnout at public primary and secondary schools were 95 per cent and 88 per cent respectively, with 97 per cent attendance at the ECCE level.”
Additionally, the ministry said the School Feeding Programme, managed by the National Dietary Services Ltd, operated fully at schools yesterday.
After being closed for two years and five weeks due to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, 820 ECCE, primary and secondary schools in Trinidad opened their doors to physical classes for all yesterday.
Schools in Tobago would reopen today.
Filling the courtyards with both anxiety and excitement yesterday, the Express spoke with many parents and pupils in the East who shared how they felt about what they described as the biggest day for them this year.
Many parents said they were fearful about their children contracting Covid-19 while at school since they worried over how well children could take personal responsibility and follow health regulations.
However, pupils did not seem to fear returning to school at all.
Speaking with the Express, a father of a Standard Five pupil and a Second Year pupil of Arima Boys’ RC Primary School, Kieran De Freitas, said: “In terms of being fearful, there is still fear. It is still a pandemic so you’re worried for your children. You wonder how good are they really at following the rules, so that’s definitely a concern of ours.
“We talk to them a lot. We try to give them instructions. On the whole ride to here, we kept on talking to them over and over, and even when they are eating, we told them to try not to expose yourself to others. Personal responsibility at their age is non-existent.
“And the other thing is the vaccines for their age group is not here yet, so we would have preferred it to be here before school started. I am still undecided if I am in total agreement of school reopening today, but I see the need to want to open back up....
“With online school, the parent has to do a lot, especially the smaller they are, the more the parent had to do to keep them up to that level. But in all honesty, I’m looking forward to things getting back to normal, and looking at what’s going on with the vaccine for their age group as well when it becomes available to their age group,” he said.
‘I feel relieved’
Similarly, a father of a Standard One pupil of Arima West Government Primary School, Shivanand Bhajan, said: “It’s still a pandemic so I am still afraid a little bit. But they (children) are anxious to come back to school, so I think this is the better way. It also takes an ease-off of the additional duties we as parents had to do for the last two years. We had to be parent, teacher and principal. So I feel relieved.”
And one mother of a Standard One pupil of Arima West Government Primary School, Camila Kelly, said: “I feel good but what I would have liked is if parents were allowed to enter the school with them so they can be a little bit more comfortable.
“Remember, they’ve been away for two years so some children, like my son, he is shy, so he was afraid to go in at first. But, other than that, I am happy with the decision that they reopened school. It’s still a pandemic, but school is more important than anything else.”
The Express observed that many primary schools from Arima to Curepe decorated their entrance gates with balloons and signs to welcome the pupils back out.
Hundreds of pupils appeared joyful even while wearing face masks; many were also equipped with hand sanitisers visibly attached to their school belts and pockets.
All primary schools have been closed since March 16, 2020, with the exception of Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils who were allowed to attend physical classes for a limited time in preparation for their examinations during the two years.
These pupils have now transitioned to the secondary school level.
And after being entirely closed for one year and 11 months, as of February this year, the Ministry of Education allowed secondary schools to adopt a hybrid rotational system where pupils were able to attend school for a maximum of three days and continue with online learning as well.
Mixed feelings
When the Express visited secondary schools yesterday, some parents of these older pupils were less afraid of their children returning to school, while others still had cause for concern.
Also speaking with the Express, a mother of a Form Four pupil of Trinity College East who did not wish to be named said: “Life has to go back to normal at some point. Children have been out from school for roughly two years, and they have to know how to interact with others safely and to protect themselves regardless. Covid is going to be around for a while. A lot of children are falling to the wayside, and I know a child who is in jail right now because he was not even doing online school. He was doing his own thing.”
And a mother of a Form One pupil of Bishop Anstey High School East said: “I have mixed feelings. I know that children need social interaction and they have been deprived of so much in their development during the pandemic. However, I am very concerned and asking God to keep our children safe. Additionally, the stress of drop and pick-up of the child and getting to work can be a huge challenge especially because of the traffic situation.”
Some parents also said that while they know the Covid-19 virus is still spreading across the country, those with vaccinated children felt more at ease to send their children to school yesterday.
There were also some parents who expressed relief that schools have now been reopened for five days a week instead of the rotational schedule because it assisted them with getting to work as well.
The Express also observed that all pupils had to have their temperatures checked and hands washed before entering the school gates yesterday.
And in true first day of school fashion, the traffic did not disappoint yesterday either.
From Arima to Port of Spain, the streets were filled with traffic as more drivers occupied the highways, main roads and back streets as they transported children to school yesterday.
After school happiness, too
The excitement observed at the sound of the first bell of school yesterday morning continued even after school as many pupils said they had a great first day back out yesterday.
Speaking with the Express after school yesterday, Standard Four pupil of St Joseph Boys’ RC Primary School Chioh Gonzales said: “School today was good. I got to meet new friends and there wasn’t that much work to do today. So, yes, it was good.”
“Online school versus real school is very different. You get to talk to people in real life, so, yes, I am happy about going to school as there are lots of activities with other children running around,” he added.
When asked how he felt after attending school for the first time in over two years today, Standard Four pupil of Glosterlodge Moravian Primary School in Belmont Ezra Alexander said: “I felt excited. We didn’t do much things in class. We played in class. We drew. We made airplanes and we ate snacks. I forgot some children from my class because it was so long I didn’t see them. And there were new teachers. But I had a good day. It was fun.”
When asked if pupils at his school social distanced, he said: “Not really.”
And his father, Aldwin Alexander, told the Express that leading up to the reopening of school, he felt anxious.
However, after observing all of the protocols in place at school today and the feedback he got from the teacher and his sons, he feels good that they are being taken care of, and he feels confident that pupils are safe at school.