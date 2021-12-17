Relief for doctors

Just two days after the Express reported the concerns of junior doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), sweeping changes have been made at the facility.
The doctors are now praising Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who they said personally stepped in to ensure their concerns were addressed.
On Wednesday, the Express published the challenges of a junior doctor who is part of the Covid-19 team at the EWMSC as well as a list of grievances documented by several junior doctors at the hospital.
The doctors complained of under-staffing, insufficient medical supplies as well as a “ridiculous” ratio of patients to staff with one junior doctor having to oversee more than 60 Covid-19 patients.
The doctor who spoke with the Express said then that he was physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted and he called on the Ministry of Health to intervene.
Yesterday, the same doctor told the Express the ministry did just that.
“A lot of things have changed very quickly. In the tents now we have basically quadrupled the number of staff. It used to be just one doctor down here, this morning we had four. Senior doctors are coming in to do rounds now.”
Additionally, he said following a meeting with Deyalsingh, a directive has been issued to all Regional Health Authorities to begin the process to hire more staff.
Under-staffing was the primary concern the doctor raised on Wednesday.
“They had a meeting with the Ministry of Health and the minister finally directed the RHAs to start hiring more staff immediately,” the doctor said.
‘Emergency mode’
The doctor said the hospital is going into a sort of “emergency mode” where elective and non-essential procedures are being curtailed so as to reduce the load on the medical staff who are overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients. He said this was another directive from Deyalsingh.
“They are also going to try to source more gloves and vaccinate the staff,” he said.
The doctor said there is still an issue with insufficient supplies, despite what was stated in a release from the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) on Thursday.
The NCRHA has denied there is any shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), oxygen tanks or oxygen saturation monitors as the doctor initially stated.
Yesterday, he stood by his initial comments saying supplies are still limited.
He said he however appreciated the ministry’s efforts to address the situation as the doctors thought their cries would have fallen on deaf ears.
“We really did not expect that but things have improved considerably very, very rapidly since the article came out. We did not expect the minister to get involved or anything but we are actually very happy with what came out of it.
“I am very happy with the steps that they are taking. There is still more to be done but this is better than we could have asked for. Everybody is very, very surprised. Nobody expected anything to come of it,” he said.
Help us, get vaccinated
Another doctor at the facility told the Express a meeting was held with Deyalsingh and the meeting was fruitful.
He said Deyalsingh committed to prioritising Covid-19 booster shots for staff.
The doctor said yesterday was the first time in months he felt hopeful.
“We have been raising these issues internally for months and nothing was changing. I am hopeful now. It is the first time in months I feel some hope. So, thank you to the minister for listening to us and to the Express for giving us a voice,” he said.
He said while doctors are being looked at as the heroes of the pandemic, the public must recognise that they, too, are human.
“Yes, we are doctors and we know what we signed up for. It is an unpredictable job and it is one profession where you have to be prepared for anything. But we are human and we have fears and worries and concerns like everybody else. We have families. We get tired. We are not robots.”
He called on the public to get vaccinated, saying this is the only defence against the virus.
“People have all kinds of reasons and excuses not to get vaccinated but the cold, hard fact is the majority of patients who are dying, who are suffering the most, are the unvaccinated patients. The data is showing us that. That is what we are seeing first-hand every day. If the public wants to help ease the situation at the hospital, they can do that by getting vaccinated.”