Relief: water recedes in Caroni, St Helena, Las Lomas

AFTER three days of some streets being impassable due to flood, people in Caroni, St Helena and Las Lomas yesterday saw relief as the water receded, but were left with a massive clean-up and health concerns.
Those communities were hardest hit from last Friday, as heavy but mostly persistent rains caused the Caroni River to overflow in some areas. Some parts of Valsayn were also impacted as a result of overflow from the Caroni area.
In Caroni where some homes were invaded by water from last Sunday night into Monday, several residents said they felt the authorities had “taken a casual attitude to a grievous problem”.
Caroni Settlement resident Dhanraj Ramoutar said the community feels “outright neglected”, as flooding has, for years, been a recurrent issue.
Ramoutar said the problem increased in the last two decades with continued development, littering and a lack of upkeep of equipment such as floodgates. “It is puzzling, it is confusing...why is no one fixing this problem? Why is no one maintaining the embankments and the equipment?” he asked.
Ramoutar said he believed unchecked and illegal developments in other neighbouring areas had contributed to increased flooding.
After losing several days of productivity, Caroni and nearby St Helena, as well as parts of Las Lomas and Warrenville were yesterday engaged in clean-up operations.
Neighbours assisted one another, particularly the elderly, but many called for the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to carry out thorough sanitation exercises in the affected communities.
They said most drains in the communities had overflowed, leaving smelly mud and debris behind.
Some said they were “praying for sun”, while others said they were “praying for action” from the authorities.
Several people reported losing household items, crops and livestock—or had seen some damage to their properties.
In Las Lomas, Warrenville and Cunupia, farmers said the prolonged flooding had completely destroyed some ground crops.
Residents of Madras Road, which was impassable to most vehicles from Saturday to early Monday, were eased up by midday yesterday as the water receded.
More sun this week
Last week’s inclement conditions were as a result of Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone activity, as well as the nearby passage of a tropical wave. According to meteorologist Tigahna Bacchus, today is expected to bring “generally sunny conditions interrupted by cloudy intervals, with showers over few areas and the 30-40 per cent (low-medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity”.
Tonight will be mostly fair apart from a few isolated showers, and the public is reminded that gusty winds and street/flash flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms.
Tomorrow’s sunshine will likely be interrupted by cloudy intervals of showers over some areas, with a 40-per cent (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Expect a partly cloudy night with occasional showers and the chance of the odd isolated thunderstorm, the forecast stated.