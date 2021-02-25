Religious school boards vex

SANATAN Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary Vijay Maharaj said the denominational boards are upset over the Government’s “disrespectful” move in not appointing any of its members to a committee to further review and recommend changes to the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) and the Concordat.

In a telephone interview with the Express, Maharaj said the boards will be meeting today to “draw up a complaint of disrespect” and raise their concerns to the Education Ministry.

The ministry stated yesterday Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of a committee to further review and recommend changes to the conduct of the SEA and transition to secondary school, and the Concordat.

Representing a

majority of schools

A statement from the Education Ministry informed that the committee’s establishment was initiated following the collation of the outcomes from the National Virtual Consultation on Education 2020: “Transforming Education—It Takes a Village” and review of rele­vant consultation reports.

Maharaj noted the denominational boards collectively represent a majority of schools in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We (SDMS) are the third largest denominational school board in the country after the Catholics and the Presbyterians. We would have thought that our input was necessary in both the SEA and the Concordat which they wish to review, so we feel we’ve been slighted and disrespected,” he said.

He noted the Concordat is an agreement that was signed in 1960 between John S Donaldson on ­behalf of the Cabinet of Trini­dad and Tobago and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese, which represented all denominational schools and boards.

‘Very disappointed’

Maharaj said the denominational boards in this country own 340 primary schools and 44 colleges.

“Now we have been left out all together, both in the revision of the Concordat and the SEA. I am very disappointed because you have a lot of what you call ‘technocrats’, not people on the ground, university lecturers and armchair critics,” he said.

He said there is no representation from the denominational boards—the Roman Catholic board, the Presbyterian board, the ASJA board, the SDMS board or the Anglican board.

Maharaj said on the committee there are three representatives from the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), but that body does not have members who necessarily have schools and therefore cannot represent the denominational boards in a “tangible” manner.

He pointed out that the committee comprises a “large contingent”.

“It is totally disrespectful not only for the Maha Sabha, but the association of denominational boards,” he said.

He questioned when was the committee formed because one of the members—Lance Mottley—is no longer the president of the National Primary School Principals Association (NAPSA)—there was an election and he was removed.

“How was this committee formed? I believe the Ministry of Education is taking the denomi­national board for granted,” he said.

Maharaj said the SDMS and a number of other denominational boards have been taken for granted and sidelined, saying they have not received any devices that the Government distributed to school children.

He said all have gone to Government schools.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Support from parents and psychologist

Support from parents and psychologist

The announcement of the appointment of a committee to review the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination and Concordat has met with support from parents and psychologist Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that Cabi­net has given approval for the establishment of a committee to “further review and recommend changes to the conduct of SEA and transition to secondary school and the Concordat”.

The ministry said the establishment of the committee was initiated following a series of consultations last year.

+2
Religious school boards vex

Religious school boards vex

SANATAN Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary Vijay Maharaj said the denominational boards are upset over the Government’s “disrespectful” move in not appointing any of its members to a committee to further review and recommend changes to the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) and the Concordat.

Caricom countries will share Covid-19 vaccines

Caricom countries will share Covid-19 vaccines

Caricom countries will share Covid-19 vaccines with one another.

This is one of the decisions of the Caricom Heads of Government at its intersessional meeting yesterday.

At the meeting, leaders also agreed to issue a “strong statement” registering their “concern and dissatisfaction” with the way Caricom countries are being “squeezed” out of access to the Covid-19 vaccines.

These announcements were made by Caricom chairman and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the conclusion of the Caricom Heads of Government 32nd Intersessional meeting.

44 women still missing from 2020

44 women still missing from 2020

Forty-four women are still missing from ­reports made in 2020.

This was stated by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

At the time Griffith was attempting to clarify misinformation on the topic of missing persons in this country, pointing out that since the death of Andrea Bharatt, media outlets, including international ones, had picked up and utilised incorrect information or “out-of-context” statistics to paint an image that there was a crisis in this country as it regarded missing persons.

Repatriation flight cancelled

Repatriation flight cancelled

A repatriation flight to Venezuela from Trinidad and Tobago was cancelled yesterday.

It left 100 Venezuelan nationals stranded at Piarco International Airport when it was found that the Venezuelan airline plane proposed to carry out the exercise was among those sanctioned by the United States.