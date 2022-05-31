The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) has rejected any insinuation that the long-time practice of child brides is equivalent to being put in a State-run children’s home, says SDMS president general Krishna Rambally.
Speaking at Indian Arrival Day celebrations at the Penal Rock (SDMS) Hindu School yesterday, Rambally knocked Government members who he said have erroneously stated that the SDMS supports child marriage.
He said that is one issue but now it’s “pure wickedness” when they want people to believe that the SDMS somehow supports child abuse.
“When you have people deciding for you that the traditions practised by your forefathers in the last century, when marriage of young persons was the norm, and when they make you feel that this is the same as the child abuse that’s going on in State-run children’s homes, it tells you that they are ignorant. Or that they are being deceptive on purpose. One or the other,” he said.
“Ladies and gentlemen, let it be crystal clear, that when a child of early teens was married in the decades and century past, such a child was not abused, beaten, molested, starved and humiliated like the child victims in State homes. Our forefathers were not paedophiles. They were not abusers and molesters of children that exist in the State-run children’s homes today,” he added.
Political mileage
This issue, he said, has irked the Hindu community.
“So we in the Maha Sabha categorically reject any insinuation that the long-time practice of child brides is equivalent to being put in a State-run children’s home. There is absolutely no equivalence,” he said.
Rambally noted that a child victim in the children’s home is not embraced by a family, is not given a married name, and is not confined in an institution.
“The continued insistence by certain members of the Government that these two are equal is a blatant signal that political mileage is being extracted from a seriously tragic situation. I want to advise them to stop trying to deflect blame. Deal with those abused children with some humanity and compassion,” he said.
He urged that steps be taken to remove the “monsters” from the homes and that they be brought to justice.
He said these children should be placed in proper homes and educated.
Child abuse is now undoubtedly a prevalent evil in our society, he said.
Rambally said the State owes a legal, moral and social duty of care to children in State-run homes and even those who may have run away from those State-run homes.
“We seem to have forgotten the basics, that all children have a right to be free from harm. Our ancestors, who came 177 years ago, laid a platform for us and our children. We must honour them by doing the same for all children in our society,” he said.
“Put the unnecessary politics aside. If you do so, the SDMS is ready, willing and able to partner with you to help mitigate the extreme abuse plaguing the children in State-run homes,” he added.
Sanctity of marriage
Rambally also said the SDMS does not support children getting married.
He said there are cases of teenage pregnancy where marriage is accepted, adding that the SDMS supported the marriage of persons under 18 in unique circumstances.
“A child is defined as someone who is under 18. So in law a 17-year-old is a child. A 16-year-old is a child. But now they making it sound like we were promoting marriage among ten, 11, 12 and 13-year-olds,” he said.
Rambally said it is the SDMS view that a 16 or 17-year-old in certain limited circumstances should be allowed to get married, with the support of their families.
“Let me ask you bluntly. Which do you prefer? Having a 17-year-old girl get pregnant and have a child out of wedlock? Or have her deliver a child within the sanctity of marriage? This was our view. We were not for one moment suggesting that the teenager be forced into marrying,” he said.
Rambally said, in these circumstances, a child such as this will enjoy the honour of the father’s surname, and benefit from the extended family which gave consent in broad terms to such a marriage.
| Flashback
At the People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting last Tuesday in Arima, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is talking about paedophilia, but it was she who selected two pundits as senators specifically to oppose the abolition of child marriages during the Marriage Amendment Act.
Robinson-Regis said, between 1996 and 2016, the Registrar General reported 3,478 child marriages and the marriage certificates showed girls as young as 11 and 12 were married to men as old as 42 and 56 years, “and cowardly Kamla, who says she is a mother, a daughter, a sister... was supporting that”.