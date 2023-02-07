BP RENEGADES leapt four points clear of a competitive chasing pack, following a hotly contested Large Conventional Bands Panorama semi-final on Sunday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Renegades built on their preliminary round one-and-a-half-point lead on Republic Bank Exodus with a show-stopping rendition of Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Feeling to Party”.
The Duvone Stewart-led orchestra was relentless with its stick-work at times going on marathon runs and others displaying tremendous restraint in an impressive use of dynamics.
The pore-raising display, that included Stewart blasting fire from an aerosol can from atop the band’s percussive engine room, saw the Charlotte Street-based band stretch out to a commanding 277 points.
The result put Renegades a gaping four clear points of Exodus’ 273 and a mammoth—by Panorama standards—seven ahead of HADCO Phase II Pan Groove’s 270.
“It is not done and dusted,” Stewart, however, told the Express yesterday.
“Everybody starts back at zero on February 18 (National Panorma finals). There is a lot of work to be done. We have to analyse what took place yesterday (Sunday), the pros and cons and get the band and players focused, in shape and form. I’m very cool confident and happy to be in the position where we are but every other band I have much respect for them because I see us all as winners,” Stewart added.
Playing in position six, Exodus received the biggest welcome of all playing bands from a boisterous pack-to-capacity North Stand. The Terrance “BJ” Marcelle-led St Augustine outfit answered sceptics over their surprising song choice of Antiguan King Short Shirt’s (MacLean Emannuel) 1976 classic “Tourist Leggo” with an enterprising ramajay that had both sides of the stage bouncing.
Len “Boogsie” Sharpe’s Phase II, meanwhile, showed great temperament on Boogsie’s Aaron Duncan sung composition “We Come Out To Party”. The legendary maestro stood front and centre driving on his energetic tenor line as they gave the-most-boastful-fans in pan lots of reason to celebrate.
Desperadoes fans, meanwhile, must be the quietest pan fans east of the dry river after their shockingly lacklustre showing on Sunday night, playing Voice’s “Long Live Soca”.
It all started so promising for the Carlton “Zanda” Alexander-led defending Panorama (2020) champions as the familiarity and popularity of Voice’s Carnival 2023 anthem engaged a fete-ready crowd. Their performance, however, ultimately lacked imagination and fell flat.
Despers had to settle for joint ninth place with Nutrien Silver Stars who flattered to deceive with Olatunji Yearwood’s “Engine Room” and NLCB Buccooneers who punched above their weight with Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem”.
The Despers faithful will be hoping Zanda has a few musical tricks left up his sleeve for the final.
Medium Bands
The Medium Conventional Bands semi-final, meanwhile, was a tale of two towns: Black Rock and Couva.
There seemed no separating Tobago’s NGC Couva Joylanders and Katzenjammers, following two breath-taking back-to-back performances of Poser’s (Sylvester Lockhard) 1993 gem “The Fete Ent Over Yet” and Baron’s (Timothy Watkins) “Tell Me Why”, respectively.
Arrangers Stefon West of Joylanders and Kersh Ramsey of Katzenjammers both showed the value of their University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) music theory degrees breathing new life, through inventive arrangements, into two old familiar songs.
The medium band’s judges, which included Bernadette Roberts, Damion Phillip, Mia Gormandy-Benjamin, Ezra Joseph, Martin Albino and Roger Sardinha had the unenviable tasks of separating the two bands. Eventually they collectively gave Katzenjammers the edge scoring them three points clear of Joylanders at 282 points.
Despite that close result West says he is taking heart the defending champs are “streaming upwards” after scoring 10 points more than they did at prelims and effectively closing a six point gap with Katzenjammers to trail now by only three points.
“We were happy because in prelims they were ahead by six points and we closed the gap to three point. Also, from prelims to semis we gained 10 points, we streaming upwards.
“How do we close those three points? I think from getting the score sheets and going through the (judges) comments thoroughly we will know where to take the arrangements from there. Then with the few additions to come and our trump card we will have a nice run in the final, God spare life,” West told the Express yesterday.
Ramsey, meanwhile, says his band is exactly where they want and need to be and plan to take full advantage of home court at the Medium Conventional bands semi-finals, on Sunday at the Dwight Yorke Stadum, Tobago.
“They come hard, I just have to go harder. Going into the semis I didn’t make much changes because I knew we were six points ahead. I said alright lets just clean up the performance. But now it’s finals and it’s all about that killer instinct. We in Tobago, we have home support, we just to keep our heads in the game and make sure we don’t beat ourselves. I will now look at the arrangement and see how I could put the icing on the cake,” Ramsey concluded.
|Large Conventional Bands semi-final results
1. BP Renegades – Black Stalin’s “Feeling to Party” – 277
2. Republic Bank Exodus – King Short Shirt’s “Tourist Leggo” – 273
3. HADCO Phase II Pan Groove – Aaron Duncan’s “We Come Out to Party” – 270
4. Massy Trinidad All Stars – Dilena Diamond’s “Stage on Fire – 269
5. Shell Invaders – Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem” – 267
6. Heritage Petroleum Skiffle – Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem” – 266
7. NLCB Fonclaire – Voice’s “Long Live Soca” – 264
8. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps – Mical Teja’s “Hall of Fame” – 263
9. Desperadoes – Voice’s “Long Live Soca” – 262
9. NLCB Buccooneers – Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem” – 262
9. Nutrien Silver Stars – Olatunji’s “Engine Room” – 262
12. First Citizens Supernovas – Destra’s “Jubilation” – 261
12. Proman Starlift – Mighty Sparrow’s “Witch Doctor” – 261
14. RBC Redemption Soundsetters – Voice’s “Long Live Soca” - 258
Medium Conventional Bands semi-final results
1. Katzenjammers – Baron’s “Tell Me Why” – 282
2. NGC Couva Joylanders – Poser’s “The Fete Ent Over Yet” – 279
3. Sforzata – Colleen Ella’s – “Johnny” – 272
4. Pamberi – Benjai’s “The People’s Champion” – 271
5. Pan Elders – Baron’s “One For The Road” – 268
5. Curepe Scherzando – Blaxx’s “Mash Up” – 268
7. NGC Steel Xplosion – Voice’s “Out And Bad” – 267
7. Dixieland – Explainer’s “Lorriane” – 267
9. Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille – SuperBlue’s “Barbara” – 265
9. Siparia Deltones – Hugh Masekela and Machel Montano’s “The Meeting Place” – 265
11. Potential Symphony – Shadow’s “Ah come Out To Play” – 258
12. Arima Angel Harps – Bunji’ “Carnival Tabanca” – 257
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13. San City Steel Symphony – Blaxx’s “Mash Up” – 256
14. Rescott Power Stars – Ronnie McIntosh’s “Shaking It” – 252
15. Tunapuna Tipica – “GBM Nutron’s “Down Dey” - 248