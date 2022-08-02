TWO months without a working elevator has led to renewed pleas for the speedy relocation of the Chaguanas Health Facility, which the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has assured is in train to becoming a reality.
Complaints have continued to pour in that the facility, located at Galt Street and Montrose Main Road, remains “inappropriate” for use as a primary care and emergency centre in the public health system.
The centre was relocated from the Chaguanas Main Road, in an effort to ease traffic congestion, and the former site was converted to a vendors mall.
Some staff and patients accessing the centre last week expressed “extreme frustration” with a lack of space, declining infrastructure, an elevator that frequently breaks down and no parking accommodation for the public.
But NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas has disclosed that the public tendering process seeking proposals for the construction of a new facility has been completed, and a contract is in the process of being finalised.
Thomas told the Express a site has been identified but could not be disclosed, nor could a timeline be forwarded at this stage.
However, he was optimistic a new facility was soon on the horizon, and acknowledged that the present location was, in several ways, unsuitable as a hub for public health care.
Thomas said he also had concerns about the structure, and the NCRHA was actively pursuing an improvement exercise.
In 2017, the Ministry of Health (MoH) was granted Cabinet approval for the construction of a “New Chaguanas District Health Centre”.
The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, (UDeCOTT) had invited “suitably qualified and experienced entities to submit proposals for MODIFIED-DESIGN-BUILD Services for the construction of the New Chaguanas District Health Centre”, according to its then public advertisement.
The deadline for submissions was stated as “no later than 2 p.m. on September 18, 2017”.
Inherited situation
Thomas noted that the current location was “inherited”, and stated that “it may not have been the best choice those many, many years ago to choose that facility”.
He was unable to disclose the rental sum being paid by the Government, or the individual or company that the site was being rented from.
Thomas said the Authority had engaged the facility’s landlord on the issue of the non-working elevator and any other requirements that were not being met.
“We are paying a rent and therefore we are demanding of the current landlord that they satisfy all the requirements,” he said.
The NCRHA CEO said the process of relocation was being pursued by the NCRHA, as “the concerns I have were structural, inherent to the building itself”.
Thomas said the building was not unsafe, but was unsuitable.
He said the Authority was now “seeing the light” with the relocation exercise, and was in the final stages of the procurement process.
Thomas said the new facility would be located in Chaguanas and would be very accessible, with all the required amenities. This included parking for patients and visitors, he said.
“That is going to happen,” Thomas stated.
Daily pain for staff, patients
When the Express visited the Chaguanas Health Facility last week, the building’s non-working elevator had become a central issue.
Some elderly and immobile patients were being treated downstairs the facility.
One member of staff said some procedures, including blood tests, had to be performed on the ground floor, as the laboratory was located on the second floor.
One outpatient, a 59-year-old amputee who walked with crutches, was forced to climb two flights of stairs to access his required service.
“This is cruel,” the man said. “This is so unacceptable.”
One staff member said: “This has been tough on us. We have to go up and down with apparatus and sensitive material. This also causes more delays.”
Several outpatients who have regular appointments at the clinic said they were affected by the lack of parking accommodation for the public.
One woman said her son had dropped her at the facility and was forced to park several streets away while waiting on her. Others said they had used public transportation, as it “made more sense”.
Another woman said her son had travelled with her, as her visits sometimes took up to three hours and she had difficulty moving around on her own.
Long overdue
Galt Street has, for some time, remained closed to the public, including human traffic, as the facility’s Covid-19 testing and treatment centre are located there.
The facility’s neighbours have tried for years to accommodate patients and visitors by allowing parking, especially in emergencies.
But one business owner said the relocation is “long overdue”, as the congestion affects business in an area where parking spaces were already limited.
The building’s interior has also become dour, with broken doors and peeling paint, but some staff said they would forego a “facelift” in favour of a new facility.
The patients who spoke to the Express were, however, high in praise for the facility’s staff.
People said they were generally treated well and felt the majority of clinic staff were “trying their best”.