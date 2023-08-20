Reopen probe into Rowley’s Tobago townhouse

The Integrity Commission has been issued a second pre-action protocol letter demanding that it re-open its investigation into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s Inez Gate, Tobago, townhouse.
Attorney Vishaal Siewsaran, of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers, sent the first pre-action letter dated August 3, 2023, on behalf of his client, Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, challenging the Commission’s decision to terminate its investigation into Rowley.
The Commission responded to this pre-action letter by its own letter dated August 14, 2023, where it stood by its decision to terminate the investigation and rejected claims in the pre-action that there was bias in letting Rowley “off the hook”.
The Commission reiterated that Rowley did breach the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) when he omitted to declare his townhouse on Form B of his integrity forms, but also repeated that there was no consequence in law for this omission and it was not a matter to be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
In December 2021, Opposition MP Saddam Hosein wrote to the Commission requesting it investigate Rowley for potential breach of the IPLA with respect to his purchase of Tobago townhouse.
The Commission, in response to the first pre-action letter, noted that it investigated the $480,000 discount the prime minister received on the townhouse purchase.
The Commission noted there was a $480,000 disparity between the declared value of the said townhouse unit and the valuation assigned to the unit by the Valuations Division.
It stated that it considered an additional issue, not raised in the complaint, that is, the issue as to whether Rowley knowingly made a false statement in his Form A declaration, that the value of the said townhouse unit was $1.2 million when the value of the townhouse was actually $1,680,000.
The Commission stated that it investigated whether the assessment of the townhouse, for the purpose of stamp duty, was known to Rowley.
It stated that while such valuation would certainly be known to the attorneys responsible for the registration of the deed for the townhouse unit, the Commission had no evidence indicating that Rowley either saw the stamp duty assessment, and the valuation used in making that assessment, or was made aware of same.
“In the absence of such evidence, the Commission could not find that Dr Rowley, in making his Form A declaration, had not treated the price which he paid for the Townhouse Unit as the value of the said unit. Accordingly, the Commission could not find that Dr Rowley knowingly made a false statement of such value in his Form A declaration,” the Commission stated.
Statement challenged
The Commission received a response to its letter via a second pre-action protocol letter from Siewsaran dated August 17, 2023.
The attorney challenged the Commission’s statement that it could not determine that Rowley “knowingly” made a false declaration with respect to the value of the townhouse on his Form A declaration. The letter noted that the Commission accepted that the market value of the property should have been determined by reference to the independent valuation from the Valuations Division of the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) and that “unfortunately, Dr Rowley did not do this...”
“The factual matrix in this matter is such that it would have been impossible for this transaction to be concluded without the attorney having to seek instructions from Dr Rowley in order for this sale to be completed. The agreed purchase price was $1.2M.
“Dr Rowley and his wife signed the deed of lease acknowledging this fact. It would, therefore, be reasonable to assume that they would have expected to pay stamp duty on the agreed purchase price in the sum of $1.2M,” stated the letter.
The pre-action noted that attorney Colvin Blaize acted on behalf of the Rowleys in preparing the deed in this matter and when he went to pay stamp duty on this deed, he would have been required to present a valuation report that reflects, and is consistent with, the agreed purchase price.
The letter stated that if the BIR has reasonable grounds to suspect that the valuation report submitted by the attorney on behalf of the purchasers is too low and not an honest and fair reflection of the market value of the property, the matter will be referred to the Valuations Division of the BIR so that an independent valuation can be commissioned.
The letter the BIR commissioned an independent valuation from the Valuations Division, which concluded the property was worth $1.68 million and not $1.2 million.
The attorney stated that this therefore meant the stamp duty would increase from $10,000 to $33,500 and Blaize would have advised his client of this, and that he would have had to obtain the relevant instructions from his client for payment of the higher sum before proceeding to register this deed.
The pre-action called on the Commission to provide a response before 4 p.m. on August 31, 2023, failing which, there is instruction to file, as a matter fit for urgent hearing, their client’s application for leave to apply for judicial review in the High Court of Justice.