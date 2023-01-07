Repair work begins days after protests

A TECHNICAL crew from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) started doing repair work on the road leading to Caratal Sacred Heart RC School yesterday.
The start of the new school term has been difficult for parents, teachers and pupils, who have stayed away from the facility due to poor road conditions in the area.
According to CTTRC chairman Henry Awong, Caratal Road falls under the corporation’s purview and the corrective work should have been finished by yesterday afternoon, reopening access to the school.
“Much more than just corrective work is required there. That is all we can do for the time being until more funds become available,” Awong said, “But at least it will be passable so the children can go back to school.”
He said the area had more than 100 landslides, some of which were the responsibility of the corporation and the Ministry of Works and Transport. The recent rains, he added, led to several already-existing landslips getting worse and new ones forming.
According to Awong, the Gran Couva landslip near San Coco ECCE preschool is so severe that it has also impacted the school’s infrastructure and would require intervention from the appropriate agencies.
There were three days in a row without any pupils showing up for class. Parents and pupils protested with placards on Tuesday, first day of the term, to draw attention to the road’s poor condition and demand that the authorities fix it.
About 70 children attend the school, 11 of whom will take the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination this year. Nine teachers work at the school.
Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes told the Express on Wednesday that the situation is extremely frustrating for everyone.
Haynes said structural and transportation difficulties have had an impact on at least four schools in the district—Gran Couva RC, San Coco ECCE Gran Couva, Brasso Venado Government Primary and Caratal Sacred Heart RC.
Also, when there are alternative routes, the price of public transportation has increased significantly.