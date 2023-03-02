Repatriating Trinidad and Tobago citizens from Syria is a matter that is engaging the Government’s attention, but it is not a matter that can be treated with overnight, as there is a national security element to consider.
So said Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne at a news conference at his Ministry’s Newtown head office yesterday, where he was asked to address calls from a United States-based human rights group for the Government bring home some 56 children in Syria.
The group Human Rights Watch (HRW) held a news conference at the Kapok Hotel on Tuesday, pleading with the Government to act on bringing back T&T nationals in Syria who want to return. The group said there were more than 90 such persons, including 56 children.
The 90-plus T&T nationals are among 42,000 other foreigners from about 60 countries being held as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspects, and family members in northeast Syria, by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The group launched its new report, titled “Trinidad and Tobago: Bring Home Nationals from Northeast Syria”, during the conference and implored the T&T Government to repatriate the children and their mothers.
Questioned on the issue yesterday, Browne said he had not yet seen the report, but that Attorney General Reginald Armour had already responded to the HRW on behalf of the Government.
“...The Attorney General has responded and has engaged in correspondence with the group and has also very accurately reflected the position and policy of the sovereign nation of T&T,” he said.
Browne said the Government is committed to treating with the issue in a serious manner, “but the public is also well aware that the Government is treating with the very serious national security implications of persons of any category who would be returning or potentially returning from conflict zones.
“That is not going to be an overnight development. It is a multi-ministry, multi-disciplinary team that is hard at work in such regard,” he added.
Browne acknowledged the United States had offered to aid countries in repatriating their citizens from Syria—but when asked if T&T would take up this offer, he said it was not simply a transportation issue.
“It is not just a case of conveying individuals from the Middle East to the Caribbean or Trinidad and Tobago. We are also talking about treating with the domestic national security environment, and that is something that we and our national stakeholders have to treat with. But we are always open to and we always welcome collaborations with our key international partners, including the US,” he said.