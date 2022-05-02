Report: Migrants abused at children’s homes

THE Children’s Authority is failing to protect migrant children, many of whom are commonly abused in child care facilities. And when they complain, the Authority is unresponsive.
A ten-member team appointed by Cabinet to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes found that Venezuelan girls placed at St Jude’s School for Girls were openly labelled prostitutes by staff and other residents, beaten by other residents and in one instance by a security guard, resulting in multiple physical injuries.
Personal belongings provided to the girls by the T&T Counter Trafficking Unit were stolen.
“Findings revealed inadequate responses by the Authority and an overall failure to safeguard child migrant victims,” stated the report entitled “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad And Tobago” laid in Parliament last Friday.
It added, “The management of the St Jude’s have been aware of the instances of assaults to the migrants and have failed to address or prevent its re-occurrence.”
In a critique of the Authority, the Justice Judith Jones-chaired committee found children’s complaints of abuse by staff that were never reported to the police.
“It was also found that in several cases, reports were made weeks after the incidents occurred. Additionally, where cases were reported to the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) by children, it was noted that feedback for the commencement of an investigation took several months. In two cases of note, both children were contacted about their interest in proceeding with an investigation after they turned 18 and were no longer at the residence. Additionally, an instance of alleged sexual abuse was also not reported to the TTPS until days after. Further, a parent indicated being chastised by the staff of the Authority for reporting such an occurrence to the TTPS,” detailed the report.
The team found that child abuse and absconding are treated as isolated incidents and the focus is on blaming the child. Out of 602 critical incident reports held by the Authority, the team observed 165 different ways of reporting.
Children silenced
The voices of children are stifled by a system that relies completely on the services of an adult, said the report.
“At the community residence in Tobago, the complaints procedure was a written one although the residents ranged from ages 0-13 years…At Margaret Kistow a resident complained via text to the manager and manager indicated residents had opportunities to complain at ‘House’ meetings or to their assigned CSAs. At Casa De Corazon, a resident complained directly to the Authority via an e-mail.
“The lack of complaint mechanisms and a standardised complaints policy for children represents a large gap in the system of care which undermines the concept of safeguarding,” said the investigators.
“The Authority and its operations are currently being guided by policies which have not been approved by the board of management. The Authority does not have a standardised Risk Management System in place across the organisation. The Authority’s position on caregiver-to-child ratio is unclear and conflicting in its Place of Safety Policy and its submission to the Joint Select Committee.”
Children’s commissioner
The report has recommended an independent, publicly-funded Office of the Children’s Commissioner to receive complaints by children, inspect and license homes and monitor the Children’s Authority.
It recommended that the power to issue, suspend and revoke licences, currently the responsibility of the Children’s Authority, be placed with the Children’s Commissioner who will report directly to Parliament.
The Children’s Commissioner mentioned in the report is a version of a children’s ombudsman that was to accompany the Children’s Authority but never materialised. It is recommended, too, in the National Child Policy, 2020.
“The role and functions of the Commissioner would be akin to those of an ombudsman. We note that over the years there has been a consistent call for the establishment of a such an office. This is also consistent with international best practice,” said the report.