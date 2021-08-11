The Ministry of Health has made another report to police regarding the sale of fake immunisation cards, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.
“We sent another one on Monday of this week where we have good details now. We actually have the person who actually wrote the card. That has been sent to the police, thanks to the whistleblower who came out. Hopefully, that person could be facing seven years in jail. We take this very, very seriously,” he added.
Deyalsingh was responding to questions from the media at yesterday’s Covid-19 virtual news conference.
Pressed further on if the person who was reported to police was a medical practitioner, Deyalsingh said he did not want to give out too much information to jeopardise the police investigation.
“It will be irresponsible of me to give out details on an ongoing police investigation, which will jeopardise that successful investigation and, hopefully, prosecution. We want these persons to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and to spend seven years in jail,” he said.
Last month, Deyalsingh said files were on the way to police regarding false vaccination cards, based on whistleblower information from a concerned person.
He warned that both the person creating the card and the person receiving the card are liable to be imprisoned.
According to the Forgery Act, Chapter 11:13 Section 5 (3), “any person who, with intent to defraud or deceive, commits forgery of any of the following documents is liable to imprisonment for seven years: (i) any certificate, declaration or order under any written law relating to vaccination or to the registration of births or deaths.
Subsection 4 adds that a person who has such forged document in his custody or possession “commits forgery of that document and is liable to imprisonment for seven years”.