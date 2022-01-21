Report on protest break-up completed...to be reviewed

McDonald Jacob

Acting Police Commissioner: McDonald Jacob

AN initial report on the police use of tear gas against a group of protesters on Sunday has been completed.

The report, compiled by officers involved, is expected to be reviewed and recommendations made on if any protocols were breached by the officers engaged in the activities at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Speaking to the media yesterday, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said once the file on the incident has been submitted by the officers involved, it would be reviewed by a senior superintendent for evaluation, and a determination would be made to ensure there were no breaches of the law and that the police acted responsibly given the situations.

Meanwhile, president general of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget yesterday walked with leaders of other unions outside the Police Administration Building, off Sackville Street, Port of Spain, to protest what he said was an excessive use of force by police.

Roget condemned the use of tear gas by the police to disperse demonstrators, saying it was unnecessary, and it did not match the resistance, if any, that police were experiencing.

He said the unions were concerned that this act may be repeated in the future, and he was worried that police may even be deployed by politicians to disperse groups that were voicing opposition to State decisions.

Roget offered a reminder to the Police Service, headed by Jacob, that their primary duty was to ensure the protection of citizens and not bend to the will of politicians.

“We suspect the politicians have a direct hand in how the police operate, and it’s for the police to exercise their independence.

“Let me say something that may be deemed controversial, but we are not opposed or afraid to say it. But that is why they would have removed the former commissioner of police Mr (Gary) Griffith, for exercising independence,” Roget said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NCC presents Carnival 2022 budget to minister

NCC presents Carnival 2022 budget to minister

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has presented its Carnival 2022 budget to Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell and is awaiting approval.

This was stated yesterday by NCC chief executive officer Colin Lucas, who did not give the exact figure being proposed.

Ministry defends plans

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is defending its plan to have Carnival 2022 events on a limited basis.

This as the decision has been met with mixed reviews from stakeholders and members of the public.

In a release yesterday, the ministry said: “To reiterate, the ministry has proposed a ‘Taste of Carnival’ which would include specific types of Carnival activities for vaccinated persons only in safe-zone arrangements deemed to pose the least risk from a public health standpoint in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Report on protest break-up completed...to be reviewed

Report on protest break-up completed...to be reviewed

AN initial report on the police use of tear gas against a group of protesters on Sunday has been completed.

The report, compiled by officers involved, is expected to be reviewed and recommendations made on if any protocols were breached by the officers engaged in the activities at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Infant is latest child to die of Covid

Infant is latest child to die of Covid

Another child has died of Co­vid­-19.

The Ministry of Health reported the death of a male infant yesterday, the tenth child to succumb to the virus in T&T. The infant was among 22 new deaths reported yesterday.

Additionally, another record number of new cases was reported, along with 28 additional cases of the Omicron variant.

Josiah, 11, is missing

Josiah, 11, is missing

Eleven-year-old Josiah Lynch is missing and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is…

Recommended for you