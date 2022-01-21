Report on protest break-up completed...to be reviewed

AN initial report on the police use of tear gas against a group of protesters on Sunday has been completed.
The report, compiled by officers involved, is expected to be reviewed and recommendations made on if any protocols were breached by the officers engaged in the activities at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
Speaking to the media yesterday, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said once the file on the incident has been submitted by the officers involved, it would be reviewed by a senior superintendent for evaluation, and a determination would be made to ensure there were no breaches of the law and that the police acted responsibly given the situations.
Meanwhile, president general of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget yesterday walked with leaders of other unions outside the Police Administration Building, off Sackville Street, Port of Spain, to protest what he said was an excessive use of force by police.
Roget condemned the use of tear gas by the police to disperse demonstrators, saying it was unnecessary, and it did not match the resistance, if any, that police were experiencing.
He said the unions were concerned that this act may be repeated in the future, and he was worried that police may even be deployed by politicians to disperse groups that were voicing opposition to State decisions.
Roget offered a reminder to the Police Service, headed by Jacob, that their primary duty was to ensure the protection of citizens and not bend to the will of politicians.
“We suspect the politicians have a direct hand in how the police operate, and it’s for the police to exercise their independence.
“Let me say something that may be deemed controversial, but we are not opposed or afraid to say it. But that is why they would have removed the former commissioner of police Mr (Gary) Griffith, for exercising independence,” Roget said.