REPORT PRICE GOUGING

Price gouging is practically non-existent in the membership of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), the association said yesterday.
SATT issued a release yesterday stating it wishes to underscore several truths where issues related to pricing are concerned.
It is well documented that the supermarket sector in Trinidad and Tobago boasts one of the most robust and competitive sectors both in the Caribbean and Latin America, it said. It added that this level of saturation creates a high level of competition among leading household brand name supermarkets who themselves are competing for the attention of the customers nationwide.
“As such, this provides checks and balances where predatory pricing is concerned. This results in an environment where deals, specials and promotions are a common draw for customers looking to maximise their budget. In an industry this competitive, it simply does not allow for price gouging to occur when consumers have so many options for their shopping needs. Furthermore, the issue of price gouging exists when demand is high and supply is limited. The act of charging customers exorbitant prices for goods beyond reason is an unscrupulous practice and one that is treated harshly under the auspices of the Association. In a situation where price gouging does in fact occur, it is against the backdrop of today’s social media where that offender will incur the ire of the entire public. As such, those incidents have become practically non-existent within the confines of our membership,” SATT said.
SATT said not all supermarkets fall under the umbrella of the Association. “SATT members are held to a gold standard of community service and industry best practice while adhering to robust corporate social responsibility. As a result, delinquent supermarkets engaged in any ill savoury practices such as price gouging do not fall under SATT. Consumers who feel victimised by such practices are urged to report their experiences to the Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry,” SATT said.
Preliminary discussions
Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and SATT have held preliminary discussions on food prices.
It was agreed that discussions will continue with the Executive of SATT early next week and Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein will also be involved.
The Ministry said all stakeholders continue to collaborate to ensure that basic food items remain affordable.
At the post-Cabinet news conference on Thursday, Gopee-Scoon described price gouging by some businesses since the announcement of the increase in the cost of flour as unacceptable.
She said that already, the Consumers Affairs Division of the ministry has noticed very large variances in the increase in the price of flour.
“We’re noticing it already. I can tell you who they are, but I’m not yet ready to name and shame. But there are those who are holding stock of the item, which they bought at a particular price, and they’ve already gone up,” the minister lamented.
“And I have the names, but let’s give them a few days and we can talk about this again,” she added.
Gopee-Scoon appealed to shopkeepers and supermarkets to do their part and be reasonable, and to “not act in an unconscionable way”.