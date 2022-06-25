REPORT PRICE GOUGING

Not much hope and trust in the Government.

This is the sentiment of Joseph Henry, father of Yusuf “Buffy” Henry, one of the deceased divers in the Paria tragedy, following the announcement by Energy Minister Stuart Young that chairman of the Commission of Enquiry Sir Dennis Morrison QC had resigned “for personal reasons”.

Henry told the Express on Thursday, following the announcement by Young, that the incident and everything that followed was like a hot bag. “A big man from OSHA resigned. I believe 14 of them resigned, so it’s like a hot something that they can’t handle. I’m a small man and I haven’t got much hope and trust in the Government and the system,” Henry said.